A game for the ages: Georgia Bulldogs lock up a first-round bye with SEC Championship
By Sam Simonic
Alas, the Dawgs are back on top. It didn’t take long for Kirby Smart to celebrate with his shade of red raining out from the confetti.
The SEC has continuously proven that it is the conference of grit and tenacity. That was displayed on the biggest brightest of stages as Carson Beck missed the entire second half with an arm injury.
Gunner Stockton threw for 71 yards with an interception, and led the Bulldogs to 19 points in the second half after going down 6-3 at the half.
Quin Ewers threw for 358 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, but it wasn’t enough. Georgia has officially given Texas a warm welcome to the SEC after handing the Longhorns two losses.
The Bulldogs have the last say: touchdown Dawgs, 22-19
The household name: Gunner Stockton, who walked it off in fashion. Stockton had a run straight up the middle and took a very hard hit from Andrew Mukuba which was reviewed for targeting. After getting his helmet knocked off, Carson Beck was forced to come back in and finish it off in style. Trevor Etienne took the handoff and made the Dawgs SEC Championship once again.
Georgia forces field goal: 19-16 Texas
Quinn Ewers wasn’t afraid to air it out on Texas’ first overtime possession. He continued to go at Georgia’s defensive backs but couldn’t connect on either side of the end zone. Texas had to settle for three and Auburn made the short kick.
Overtime: Georgia wins the toss
Georgia won the coin toss for the second time and elected to play defense. Texas chose to play offense near their fans. The drive started from the 25-yard line.
Bert Auburn ties the game at 16
Quinn Ewers and Texas were able to march far enough down the field to get into field goal range. After taking a couple of shots to the end zone for Ryan Wingo and company, Sark settled on a game-tying field goal to send the SEC Championship to overtime. Auburn drained the 37-yard attempt.
Gunner Stockton returns the favor and throws his first interception
The pressure finally got to the young fella as with a 3rd and 13, Texas brought the house, and Stockton threw the ball on the run. Texas only used one time-out on this drive, gave up no points, and picked up right where they left off with over two minutes remaining.
Ewers throws second interception to Daylen Everette
On the very next drive, Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense stumbled hard. Ewers took a bad sack to begin the drive. Shortly after, disaster struck and Ewers threw his second interception to Everette who was not fooled at all. This interception was crucial as only about three minutes remained.
Georgia fakes a punt and takes the lead: 16-13 Georgia
Texas had sucked the life out of Georgia with a short 3 and out. The defense had begun to establish a rhythm and caused immense pressure on Gunner Stockton. Kirby Smart brought out his backup punter, Charlie Ham, but faked the kick on a snap to Drew Bobo, and Arian Smith ran it for a first down. Gunner Stockton then connected on some passes with Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett to get very close to the end zone. Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier could not run it in, and Stockton missed an open target. This led Georgia to settle for three after being on the three-yard line. Woodring made a 21-yard attempt, and with that, the Dawgs were back on top.
Texas fires back quickly, Ewers to Moore: 13-13
After Georgia extended their lead, Texas took it straight down the field. Sark’s offense shifted to a fast-tempo huddle. After a few short passes, Texas converted on a third down where Quinn Ewers found DeAndre Moore slanting through the middle, after 40 yards of running, Moore found the end zone. Auburn notched the game at 13 with the extra point.
Georgia adds another three: 13-6 Georgia
After the Texas missed field goal, it was Georgia’s turn to strike on offense. On the first play of the drive, Trevor Etienne broke a long run which got the Bulldogs within the Texas 20-yard line. This red zone opportunity was shut down by the Texas defensive front as Georgia attempted to rush three times. Peyton Woodring made the short field goal, off a Gunner Stockton hold.
Georgia punter and holder Brett Thorson ruled OUT with a knee injury
Texas turned away again
After a great punt return from Silas Bolden, the Longhorns were set up in plus territory. Texas couldn’t capitalize and Quinn Ewers was sacked on a 3rd and 10. This made for a long field goal attempt for Bert Auburn which was missed wide to the left. Once again, Texas failed to generate points in a good situation
Trevor Etienne scores the first touchdown of the game: 10-6 Georgia
Who would have known that Gunner Stockton would be the change of momentum that Georgia sought? Georgia marched the length of the field with Stockton under center. Stockton made two major passes finding Arian Smith for a big gain, and tight end Lawson Luckie. Etienne capped off the most complete drive of the game with a rushing touchdown. This gave Georgia their first lead of the game.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck ruled OUT after halftime, Gunner Stockton takes over
Wild ending to the first half
The Georgia defense was able to force Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns off the field after another holding penalty. The Bulldogs then took over on offense with only 47 seconds remaining in the first half. Georgia managed to pick up three penalties on Texas, one of which was a pass interference. Regardless, the Dawgs were still out of field goal range. On the final play of the half, Carson Beck attempted to launch a Hail Mary pass but was hit hard, forcing an interception at the line. Texas wasn’t able to return it, although Beck was down and hurt. Beck was able to walk to the locker room on his own power. This concluded the first half. While Georgia had far less offensive production, Texas had a total of 8 penalties which seemingly kept the Bulldogs in the game.
Longhorns get turned away
The story of this drive was Silas Bolden. The speedy receiver broke a few tackles and had two big plays to get Texas across Georgia territory. Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. had a late hit penalty on Bolden after the major gain. However, the story continued to repeat itself as Texas stalled in the red zone. Again, penalties continued to haunt Steve Sarkisian’s offense as a made 37-yard field goal attempt was blown dead after a false start. The next field goal was missed by Bert Auburn. The game stayed tied at 6-3.
Georgia is on the board: 6-3 Texas
Texas was lined up in the neutral zone and Georgia’s drive was already off to a better start. Carson Beck then found Ben Yurosek across the middle of the field for a big gain which got the Bulldogs into Texas territory. The two running back systems with Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier shined for the first time on this drive. However, the drive stalled after Arian Smith had a crucial drop. Georgia settled for three and Peyton Woodring put the Bulldogs on the board.
Horns strike again: 6-0 Texas
After holding Georgia once more, the Longhorns got their best starting field position of the day with a touchback off a punt. Georgia’s defense continued to stay in man-to-man coverage, and once again Coach Sark attacked the edges. Ewers found Golden for another huge gain. Daniel Harris was the corner being attacked. However, penalties and Georgia's defensive front caused major disruption to lead the Longhorns behind the sticks. Ultimately, with over 200 yards of offense already, the Horns had to settle for another 40-yard field goal. Auburn connected and the Dawgs then found themselves down 6.
Damage control leads to three: 3-0 Texas
After holding Georgia to a 3 and out with a major 3rd and 1 stand, Texas took advantage of the opportunity. Once again, having to move down the length of the field, Quinn Ewers had a big play finding Golden. Malaki Starks was lost in coverage and this allowed Texas to convert on third and long. Texas got within striking distance but an offensive pass interference on Isaiah Bond forced the Longhorns to settle for three. Bert Auburn connected to allow Texas to strike first.
Good drive, better defense, Georgia picks Ewers off
On Texas’ first drive, Quinn Ewers came out striking. Texas moved into Georgia territory with a few receptions by Matthew Golden. On a passing attempt intended for Isaiah Bond, Daylen Everette intercepted Ewers with a great defensive play.
Georgia wins toss
Georgia won the toss and differed, giving the Longhorns the ball first.