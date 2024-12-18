A new favorite to win the college football national championship emerges

The race for the college football national championship has taken a slight but significant turn.

After being tied with Texas at +360 odds, the Oregon Ducks have pulled slightly ahead as the favorite to win it all with +350 odds, compared to the Longhorns still at +360. This shift, while only a slight change, shows that there is a confidence in the Ducks being the team with the best chance.

Led by Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel and a stout defense, the Ducks have consistently delivered when it matters most. The Ducks have been on fire this season. With a perfect record and the No. 1 seed, they’ve looked like the most consistent team in college football thus far. Plus, they get to kick back and watch Ohio State and Tennessee duke it out for the chance to meet them in the Rose Bowl.

Texas, meanwhile, is still right in the mix. Sure, they’ve had their hiccups (looking at you, Georgia), but the Longhorns have a defense that can hold its own against anyone. Their playoff journey starts with Clemson, and assuming they get through that, they’ll take on Arizona State. Things could get really interesting if Texas and Oregon end up facing each other later on, but for now, both teams have business to take care of.

Of course, Georgia and Ohio State aren’t far behind in the odds, so it’s still anyone’s championship to win. But for now, the Ducks are the team to beat. Can they keep this momentum going all the way to the title? We’re about to find out, and it’s going to be a wild ride.

The first-round of the College Footbal Playoff kicks off on Friday night with Indiana at Notre Dame. Then, we'll see SMU-Penn State, Clemson-Texas, and Tennessee-Ohio State all on Saturday.

