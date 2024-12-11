Oregon is no longer the consensus favorite to win the national championship
The oddsmakers for the College Football Playoff national championship must know something that we don't, right?
As the 2024 regular season came to an end, the Oregon Ducks ascended as the team with the best odds to win the national championship. The Ducks, who were the only team to finish with a perfect 13-0 record through conference championship weekend, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
Now, Oregon will await the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee in the quarterfinals for a matchup in the Rose Bowl.
Though the Ducks were the lone team atop the odds board prior to the field being announced, things have now shifted. Oregon is still at the top, but the Ducks are joined by another team that may surprise you.
As you can see in the newly-listed odds, the Texas Longhorns are now also listed at +360 odds to win the national championship. The Longhorns lost to Georgia twice this year — including a loss in the SEC Championship game — but they are ranked ahead of Georgia in terms of odds to win the national championship.
Texas opens up the first-round of the College Football Playoff with a home tilt against the 12-seeded Clemson Tigers. Texas is considered the heaviest favorite of any team to win the first-round, and it seems the oddsmakers really like what they're seeing out of Austin.
Texas does have one of the best defenses in the field, but their offense has been lackluster all season. Cade Klubnik vs. Quinn Ewers is an intriguing matchup for the first-round game. Then, from there, Texas would play Arizona State in the second-round.
What else is interesting is that Ohio State — which plays Tennessee in the first-round — is listed with the same odds as Georgia (+500). After that, Penn State is listed at +550 odds and Notre Dame at +700.
The teams with the worst odds to win the national championship are Arizona State, Clemson, and Boise State, all of which are listed at +6000 odds.