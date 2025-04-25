Abdul Carter landing with the New York Giants is a nightmare for Penn State fans

There are draft picks that surprise, some that feel just right, and then there are those that leave a fanbase with a pit in their stomach. For a big chunk of Penn State fans, Abdul Carter’s landing spot in the 2025 NFL Draft falls into that last category.

The former Nittany Lion standout was taken No. 3 overall by the New York Giants—a pick that’s objectively fantastic for the Giants, but emotionally devastating for fans who now have to watch one of their favorite players suit up for a rival. And that’s not just any rival. We’re talking about the New York Giants—a team that many Penn State fans have been conditioned to dislike, especially if they pull for the Philadelphia Eagles or the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is the case for the overwhelming majority of Nittany Lion faithful.

Now imagine being a diehard Eagles fan who’s spent Saturdays cheering Abdul Carter on, only to now see him staring down Jalen Hurts on a key 3rd-and-long. That’s a rough transition. And sure, Penn State fans had time to prepare for this. Carter was a top-five projection for months, and the Giants were always the likely landing spot. But that doesn’t make it any easier.

Still, if you’re looking at this from the Giants’ point of view, there’s no denying it: this is a home run pick.

The New York Giants are getting a stud in Abdul Carter

Carter isn’t just a good player. He might end up being the best player from this entire draft class. In just one season playing as a true edge defender, he led the nation in pass rush win rate. That’s ridiculous. And the scary part? He’s still developing. This is a player who only just made the full-time switch to edge rusher last year, yet he’s already drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons.

New York already had some serious firepower up front with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence. Now, you’re throwing Abdul Carter into that mix? That’s dangerous. The Giants' defense was already in the top 10 in sacks and sack rate last year—and Carter’s motor and athleticism could make them one of the best units in the league.

Versatility is the other big selling point here. Carter played off-ball linebacker until 2024, so he can line up in multiple spots and confuse opposing offenses. Whether he’s flying off the edge or slipping into coverage before blitzing from a different angle, Carter brings a level of unpredictability that should help elevate that Giant defense.

So yes—if you're a Penn State fan, this probably stings a little. Watching one of your guys thrive on Sundays is usually a point of pride, but not when he’s suiting up in blue and red to go head-to-head with your favorite NFL team twice a year. It’s a weird emotional tug-of-war—rooting for the player, but not the jersey.

But if you’re the Giants? You should be grinning from ear to ear. They just got themselves a potential franchise-changing defender. Our grade? Easy A.

