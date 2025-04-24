2025 NFL Draft first-round picks and grades every fan needs to see

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here.
Fans gather in Green Bay on Thursday evening for the first round of the NFL Draft. The expectation is that Miami's Cam Ward will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, but we won't know anything for certain until the festivities unfold.
The NFL Draft will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. All 32 picks of the first-round will be selected and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Following the Titans, it will be the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars rounding out the top-5, assuming there aren't some major trades along the way.
Round 1 NFL Draft Selections and Grades
Stay tuned here for updated NFL Draft selections from the first-round, as well as grades for some of the top prospects and the team that selects them.
Here's a look at the draft order for Thursday night:
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles