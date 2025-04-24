2025 NFL Draft first-round picks and grades every fan needs to see

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here.

Fans gather in Green Bay on Thursday evening for the first round of the NFL Draft. The expectation is that Miami's Cam Ward will be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, but we won't know anything for certain until the festivities unfold.

The NFL Draft will kickoff at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. All 32 picks of the first-round will be selected and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out. Following the Titans, it will be the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars rounding out the top-5, assuming there aren't some major trades along the way.

Round 1 NFL Draft Selections and Grades

Stay tuned here for updated NFL Draft selections from the first-round, as well as grades for some of the top prospects and the team that selects them.

Here's a look at the draft order for Thursday night:

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

