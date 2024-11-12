ACC Head Coach admits he doesn't shower after losses
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown admits that he doesn't take showers after losses in a media conference. Brown is currently in his first season as head coach for the Orange.
The Orange are currently 6-3 overall and 3-3 in ACC play, respectively. Syracuse's hopes for an ACC title let alone a College Football Playoff berth are essentially over, but Brown and his squad look to finish the 2024 season strong with games against Cal, UConn, and Miami in the coming weeks.
Syracuse also welcomed former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, as he has largely struggled in his first season with the Orange. In 2024, McCord tossed for 3,153 yards and 23 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions. However, McCord had perhaps one of the worst quarterback performances of the season against Pitt, as he threw three pick-sixes (five overall interceptions) in the matchup.
The Orange's problem extend farther than just McCord. Syracuse's offensive line is basically non-exsistent to say the least. Overall, the Orange averages just 3.0 yards per rush and only garnered 801 total rushing yards throughout the season. All in all, the Orange relies heavily on the arm of McCord in order to stay competitive in games and if McCord isn't playing up to par, then the Orange will have a hard time keeping up (Ex. vs Pitt).
Yes, it is only Brown's first season with the Orange and growing pains were to be expected. Wait, since the Orange have lost three games thus far, does that mean Brown didn't take a shower at least three times after games this season?
Anyway, the Orange will look to bounce back against Cal this weekend after having lost to Boston College last Saturday.