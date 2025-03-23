ACC projected to have five "legitimate" College Football Playoff contenders in 2025

The ACC had a bit of a down year in 2024 — no way around it.

Clemson won the league title, but the Tigers limped into the College Football Playoff with three losses. Miami fell short in a must-win game at the end of the season. SMU made the playoff and showed promise but couldn’t close strong. It wasn’t the conference’s proudest campaign, even with multiple teams making the 12-team field.

But 2025? Things are already starting to feel different.

According to CBS Sports' Chip Patterson, there are five teams from the ACC with a legit shot to reach the Playoff this time around. That doesn’t just mean they could win the conference — it means they have enough talent, returning production, and favorable scheduling to be considered real CFP threats. And in this new era of the 12-team bracket, that’s exactly what the ACC needs.

CBS Sports predicts that the ACC could have a major turnaround

It starts with Clemson, who finally looked like a Dabo Swinney-led powerhouse again down the stretch last season. Cade Klubnik threw 36 touchdowns and will be back for his third year as a starter, this time with more experienced weapons and a new-look defense led by former Penn State DC Tom Allen. The expectations in Death Valley are high, and anything short of another playoff trip would be disappointing.

Miami just missed out on the ACC title game last year after blowing a 21-0 lead against Syracuse, but Mario Cristobal has made some changes and there is hope that will be enough to get the Hurricanes to the next level. Carson Beck transferred in from Georgia and will be the X-factor for the Hurricanes. If he stays healthy, Miami has the roster to make a deep run. Both lines are strong, and the defense has a new identity under DC Corey Hetherman.

Louisville might be flying under the radar, but Jeff Brohm has quietly built a machine. The Cardinals were only a few plays away from making the ACC title game last season. They added former USC quarterback Miller Moss to lead what’s expected to be another high-powered offense. Their schedule is backloaded, but there's a path to 10 wins and a potential playoff berth.

SMU surprised everyone last year by not only making the ACC title game but going undefeated in conference play during the regular season. Rhett Lashlee’s program isn’t just trying to prove it belongs — it’s aiming to stay among the league’s best. Quarterback Kevin Jennings returns, and the Mustangs will be dangerous if they can navigate a brutal schedule that includes Clemson, TCU, Baylor, Miami, and Louisville.

Florida State is the wild card. The Seminoles bottomed out at 2-10 last year, but there’s renewed optimism thanks to an overhaul of the coaching staff. Gus Malzahn has come in to run the offense, and dynamic quarterback Thomas Castellanos brings a spark.

The schedule is unforgiving — Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Miami are all on it — but if FSU takes a big step forward, they could find themselves back in the mix. Though, we'd admit that we have a harder time buying that than the other four on this list.

Five legitimate contenders might sound like a stretch for a league that’s been written off at times, but with the 12-team Playoff, the door is open wider And in 2025, the ACC needs to have a big turnaround.

