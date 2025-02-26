Mario Cristobal goes way too far attempting to hype up Carson Beck

Carson Beck is a talented quarterback—there’s no arguing that. But when Miami head coach Mario Cristobal starts comparing him to a guy who might go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, it’s time to pump the brakes.

Beck transferred from Georgia after a mixed tenure, and while he has the tools to succeed at Miami, there’s a reason Bulldogs fans were ready to turn the page. Now, Cristobal is setting expectations sky-high before Beck has even thrown a pass for the Hurricanes.

In a recent interview, Cristobal praised Beck's size, accuracy, and strong arm, calling him a perfect fit for Miami’s offense. That’s all fair. However, where things go off the rails is when Cristobal starts putting him in the same conversation as former Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Ward was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2024 and is currently projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Beck, meanwhile, is recovering from a torn UCL and has yet to prove he can thrive outside of Georgia’s system.

“The size, the accuracy, the strong arm, the ability to just elevate a football team—he’s poised to have a great season with the right protections and the right scheme,” Cristobal said.

Let’s be clear—if Beck is 100% healthy, he could absolutely be one of the better quarterbacks in the country next season, most likely checking in around that No. 8 to No. 15 range. But let’s not pretend he’s a surefire superstar just yet. The reality is that Georgia’s coaching staff, which has had a knack for producing elite talent, didn’t fight to match the NIL dollars that Miami was willing to pay. If they thought Beck was the next big thing, he wouldn’t have needed a fresh start in Miami.

Cristobal’s enthusiasm is understandable. He wants to build hype for his new quarterback and reassure Hurricanes fans that they’ll still have an explosive offense. But comparing Beck to Ward is a reach. Ward’s playmaking ability and improvisational skills set him apart—traits we haven’t consistently seen from Beck.

Miami’s offense was the best in the country in many statistical categories last season, and Cristobal believes Beck will fit right in.

“Our scheme is designed to be really powerful and strong up front,” Cristobal said. “Get the ball to the playmakers outside, protect him well in a diversified passing game that has a lot of autonomy to it. So, he fits us… perfect.”

That’s all well and good, but Beck still has plenty to prove before we start slotting him in with the best quarterbacks in college football. He’s coming off a serious injury, learning a new system, and stepping into a program that expects instant results. There’s no guarantee he’ll immediately thrive.

Cristobal’s confidence is commendable, but it might be wise to slow down on the over-the-top comparisons. Beck has a lot of potential, but let’s wait until he actually plays a game before putting him in the same breath as guys like Cam Ward.

