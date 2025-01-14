Adam Schefter provides update on Marcus Freeman and Chicago Bears

Marcus Freeman has had a standout year at Notre Dame, guiding the Fighting Irish to their first National Championship appearance since 2013.

So, it’s no surprise that NFL teams have taken notice. Reports surfaced that the Chicago Bears have their eyes on Freeman for their head coach vacancy. But if you’re a Notre Dame fan holding your breath, Adam Schefter’s recent comments might offer some relief.

“I have heard that Marcus Freeman is happy at Notre Dame,” Schefter shared on The Pat McAfee Show. “He did sign that deal recently. I don’t know whether that’s leverage or not. I have no idea. I don’t have direct information beyond that.”

Freeman’s recent four-year contract extension only adds to the belief that he’s staying put in South Bend. While Notre Dame, as a private institution, keeps the specifics of the contract under wraps, it’s safe to say Freeman isn’t itching for a change.

On the other hand, Steve Sarkisian’s name has been buzzing in NFL circles for weeks. Schefter noted that “his season’s over,” which means teams could reach out if they’re serious. Sarkisian, who previously coached in the NFL as an offensive coordinator, may be tempted to return to the professional level.

For now, Freeman seems locked in with Notre Dame. But as NFL interest heats up, it’s clear that both he and Sarkisian will be hot topics in coaching discussions. Will either make the leap, or will they stay where they’ve found success?

While Sarkisian is already in offseason mode, Freeman is preparing to coach the biggest game of his career. His Notre Dame team enters the national championship as a heavy underdog to a hot Ohio State team, led by Ryan Day.

The national championship will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday, January 20 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

