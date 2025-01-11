Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman walks back bold talk from players about Ohio State

Heading into the national title game, the buildup has been intense—but not all of it has come from the coaching staff.

While Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love confidently expressed his desire to face Ohio State, head coach Marcus Freeman took a more cautious approach, hoping to avoid giving the Buckeyes any extra motivation.

After Notre Dame's thrilling 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Orange Bowl, Love didn’t hold back.

"We want to play Ohio State," he said emphatically. "We lost to them last year in a game we should have won."

Love’s sentiments stemmed from last season’s heartbreaking 17-14 loss, a game defined by a controversial play where the Irish were caught with only 10 players on the field during a crucial moment.

Love made it clear he wasn’t interested in any other opponent, stating, "I want to play the best team... I feel like Ohio State is better than Texas. I want to play the best and win."

Freeman, however, chose a more diplomatic stance when asked about the matchup during an ESPN College GameDay interview.

"In these three years of being a head coach, I’ve learned sometimes it’s better just to be quiet and to not give your opinion," Freeman said. "There’s nothing good about saying what I think the results of today’s game will be."

With Ohio State securing their spot in the national championship, Love is getting the rematch he wished for. The Buckeyes' dominant postseason has made them the favorites, but it will be interesting to see if Notre Dame has anything to say about it.

The game figures to be plenty physical and we'd imagine that emotions will be high when these two teams play, especially as Notre Dame seeks revenge.

Ohio State and Notre Dame will play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, January 20. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on ESPN.