After a year of campaigning, Travis Hunter wins the Heisman Trophy
Travis Hunter has officially etched his name in college football history, winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.
The announcement came during the Heisman Trophy Trust’s annual televised ceremony, where the Colorado wide receiver and cornerback beat out some tough competition: Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Hunter becomes just the second Colorado player to win the award, joining legendary running back Rashaan Salaam, who took home the honor in 1994.
The 21-year-old electrified fans all season with his jaw-dropping performances on both offense and defense—a rare feat in the modern era of specialized roles.
His versatility and impact on both sides of the ball set him apart. Hunter received 552 first-place votes and 2,231 total points in the Heisman voting system, narrowly edging out Jeanty, who had 309 first-place votes and 2,017 total points.
Hunter’s stats alone tell an incredible story. On offense, he hauled in 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the Big 12 in both receptions and touchdowns.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, his defensive numbers were just as spectacular. He snagged four interceptions and led the conference with 11 pass breakups. These contributions helped Colorado finish the season with a 9-3 record and secure a spot in the Alamo Bowl.
But the accolades didn’t stop there—Hunter also made history as the first player to win both the Heisman and the Bednarik Award, recognizing him as the nation’s top defensive player.
His ability to dominate in all facets of the game made him a once-in-a-generation talent, captivating fans and cementing his place as a college football legend.
It’s safe to say Travis Hunter’s 2024 season will be talked about for years to come.
Hunter will now await his draft selection. The wide receiver and defensive back is prong to go in the top-5 of the upcoming NFL Draft.