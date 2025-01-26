After national title, Ohio State's top assistants are being poached left and right

Winning a national championship is every college football fan's dream, but for Ohio State, it’s come with some tough consequences. The Buckeyes are barely done celebrating their big win, and already, their top assistants are getting scooped up by other programs and even the NFL.

First on the list is defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was a huge part of Ohio State's defensive dominance last season. Reports indicate he’s on his way to Penn State, where he’s expected to become the highest-paid coordinator in college football history​. That’s a massive loss for the Buckeyes, considering their defense was one of the best in the nation, holding teams to just 12.9 points per game in 2024.

Of course, it's not just Knowles that Ohio State will have to replace on defense, as they are set to lose seven starters on the defense, including names like Jack Sawyer, Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock, and JT Tuimoloau.

And it’s not just the defense taking a hit—offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is also drawing interest from multiple NFL teams​, reports share. Kelly, who returned to the college game with Ohio State this past season, is reportedly being considered for offensive coordinator jobs with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. Given his past NFL experience, it wouldn’t be a shock if he makes the jump back to the pros.

For head coach Ryan Day, this offseason just got a lot more complicated. Losing two key coordinators at the same time is no easy fix, especially when they were instrumental in the Buckeyes’ national championship run. The big question now is: who’s next in line to step up?

Ohio State fans might still be celebrating their national title, but they’re also keeping a close eye on what’s happening behind the scenes. With big shoes to fill, the Buckeyes are facing a new kind of challenge—keeping their winning momentum going without the masterminds who helped them get there.

