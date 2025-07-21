In the wake of four-star running back Derrek Cooper’s decision to commit to Texas over Miami and other elite programs, the Hurricanes face a pivotal recruitment reassessment. While missing out on such an elite playmaker from Miami's backyard, the loss stings but, there are plenty of different routes that the Hurricanes could go, so lets take a look at a few different options they could go:

1. Why Miami lost Cooper

Texas’ NIL push & early immersion: Texas reportedly extended a compelling NIL and early playing-time pitch, inviting Cooper to unofficial visits and promising heavy involvement in game plans. These factors shifted momentum in their favor because they’ll most likely be losing their two starting running backs after this fall and could’ve possibly pitched the idea of playing with Arch one year.

Texas’s late surge: Despite strong recruiting momentum, Miami was seen as a front-runner through the summer visit season, Texas’s late-game aggressiveness proved decisive. Miami faded later on as Texas’s pitch picked up speed.

2. The impact on Miami’s 2026 class

Shifting class stature: Derrek Cooper was the only remaining five-star RB target. His commitment to Texas now leaves Miami with four-star Girard Pringle Jr. There's still good talent in the pipeline coming in for Miami, but they really wanted Cooper. The talent pipeline is still well intact. Miami still holds one five-star, 11 four-stars, and eight three-stars, while adding 19 portal transfers this past year, giving the Hurricanes a very strong overall pipeline of players.

3. Immediate next moves for Miami

Double down on Girard Pringle Jr. Cement his commitment with increased contact, highlight reel film, and NIL conversations to retain guys at the top of the current depth chart. Make the guy who’s actually committed feel even more important to the program.

Target high-upside alternatives. Look closely at the top remaining RBs not yet committed, such as Davian Groce, or underrated power backs who fit Miami’s physical identity. Grabbing Groce would be a funny way of going into Texas’ backyard and stealing a top talent. Miami has extended an offer and remains interested.

Leverage portal flexibility. Miami’s added portal activity this offseason suggests a willingness to find experienced, college-ready backs who can contribute immediately. Plus, Miami hasn’t had many issues getting top portal talent to come their way in years past. Brand Miami as a launchpad with early playing time in a leading RB‑friendly system under OC Shannon Dawson. The offenses under Dawson haven’t been lacking in explosion and excitement, so they have leverage to use in this argument.

Broader offensive diversification. If standout RBs prove elusive, Miami might pivot to pass-catching backs or dual-threat types, creating mismatches in both the run and passing game. This would change their philosophy of the typical bruising backs they’re used to under Cristobal, but the top teams pivot when needed.

4. The big picture

Missing out on a blue-chip recruit hurts, but Miami’s recruiting strategy shouldn’t be derailed. By swiftly pivoting, leaning into portal leverage and position fit, and redoubling efforts around current RB talents, the Hurricanes can maintain momentum. This isn’t the end of the world type of scenario for the Hurricanes. With a four-star already committed to them and the transfer portal nowadays, they have multiple avenues they can go down.

Miami is a prime destination for recruits and current college football stars looking for new homes. They have the NIL money and the location of being in Miami to use as levers to utilize when creating pitches to top players. The Cooper decision stings but presents Miami with an opportunity to bust out refreshed tactics. They still have a good amount of depth. The forgotten guy here is the transfer from North Dakota St, Charmar Brown , who had a great Freshman season last year, having 1,100 yards and 15 TDs. He could very well be the answer for the next couple of seasons only being a true sophomore. They’ve stacked a strong foundation. Now it’s about making smart choices, smart calls, and cutting through with precision.

In conclusion, Miami lost on a top recruit yes but they have a great roster as is and Coach Cristobal has a great track record with recruiting. Finding plenty of other top talent across the country won't be an issue whether that's in the recruiting cycle or the portal. Hurricane fans and analysts shouldn’t put this as a huge loss that will hurt their future in a big way. Regroup, find a plan, then stick with it and they will continue the rise back to the top tier of college football like they were back in the day.

