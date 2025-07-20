Steve Sarkisian poaches Florida star RB Derrek Cooper from Miami territory

The Texas Longhorns have been the biggest force on the recruiting trail this Summer as Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to snatch up the Nation's most talented playmakers. The last ten days have seen Texas land 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, elite cornerback Samari Matthews, and the Nation's top defensive tackle JJ Johnson.

After signing the Nation's top recruiting class last cycle, Texas is putting together another dominant showing on the recruiting trail with a chance to repeat. On Sunday, Steve Sarkisian and his staff added another elite playmaker to their loaded class, strengthening Texas's chances to sign the best class in the Country.

Texas beats out Miami, Georgia, and others for elite back Derrek Cooper

On Sunday Night, elite running back recruit Derrek Cooper announced his decision picking the Texas Longhorns over In-State Miami, Georgia, and Ohio State along with a lengthy list of the Nation's top schools.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 RB Derrek Cooper has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 210 RB from Fort Lauderdale, FL chose the Longhorns over Miami & Georgia



He’s ranked as the No. 2 RB in the ‘26 Class



“Terry blacks I’m on my way!”https://t.co/99qeVUfHrm pic.twitter.com/z37EOSD89Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 20, 2025

Landing Derrek Cooper is massive for the Texas Longhorns as they add another player that could finish the recruiting cycle as a 5-star recruit. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Derrek Cooper is the 37th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked running back in the class, and the 6th best player out of Florida.

When it comes to elite talent, few classes can compare to Texas as the Longhorns have a trio of 5-star recruits on board including the Nation's top quarterback Dia Bell, the Nation's top linebacker Tyler Atkinson, 5-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, and the Nation's top defensive tackle JJ Johnson.

Looking at Texas's depth chart, Derrek Cooper will have a chance to make an impact as soon as he steps on campus. Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter will both be draft-eligible after the season, and given the fact that Steve Sarkisian's offense can produce massive seasons for backs, both could depart.

