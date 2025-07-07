AJ McCarron shreds FSU’s Thomas Castellanos after shot at Alabama

One of the biggest storylines of the College Football season came when Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos spoke about his move from Boston College. Among the topics discussed was the fact that Florida State opens their season against Alabama to which Castellanos declared that Nick Saban isn’t in Tuscaloosa to save the Crimson Tide.

Almost everyone instantly jumped on Thomas Castellanos for his comments whether it was Alabama fans or his own fanbase. Among the group attacking Thomas Castellanos for his comments about his former team and Alabama are former Crimson Tide players.

AJ McCarron doesn't hold anything back about Thomas Castellanos

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron is one of the most qualified former quarterbacks when it comes to talking about what it takes to lead a team to a National Championship. McCarron has three National Championship rings including two as a starter helping establish the Alabama dynasty.

On his show "The Dynasty" with Trent Richardson and Chris Stewart, AJ McCarron let all of his feelings be known on Thomas Castellanos. McCarron started by calling out the fact that he's joining the worst team in the ACC from last season technically taking a step back after being benched at Boston College.

"You’re going to a team that was 17th out of 17 teams in the ACC. You’re leaving a team and lost the starting job where you finished ninth in the ACC." AJ McCarron

McCarron went on to say he respects the confidence but, then threw a serious dig at Castellanos bringing up that there's a reason he and Bill O'Brien likely don't have a relationship anymore.

"Listen, I’m all for confidence, but this is stupidity. Just ask if he still has a relationship – which I doubt he does because he yanked him from his starting job – but Bill O’Brien." AJ McCarron

After attacking Thomas Castellanos' thought process and decision making, McCarron then attacked the quarterbacks ability to play after getting hit bringing up the fact that once he started getting hit his accuracy would significantly dip. While McCarron didn't say it directly, he's basically questioning how tough Thomas Castellanos truly is.

"I don’t care how well you can run, how well you can throw it. Once you stand in that pocket and get hit a couple times, that accuracy that dipped, that cost you the starting job, you’d better find it quick this offseason and during that game, because it ain’t gonna be good." AJ McCarron

What Thomas Castellanos likely meant as a throw away line and a joke in an interview has turned into an avalanche for the starting Quarterback. The jokes about Alabama would’ve likely been fine if not for the fact that he also attacked his former teammates in the process. Florida State already faces immense pressure to rebound after an awful season and Castellanos has only added more pressure to win Week 1 against Alabama.