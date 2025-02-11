Alabama and Oklahoma fans fighting over Jalen Hurts is the most fun thing about him winning the Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts' remarkable journey to leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX has ignited a spirited debate between Alabama and Oklahoma fans, each eager to claim him as their own.

Hurts began his collegiate career at the University of Alabama, where he played for three seasons, leading the Crimson Tide to multiple SEC titles and a national championship appearance. After losing the starting quarterback position to Tua Tagovailoa, he transferred to the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibilty. There, he thrived under coach Lincoln Riley, amassing impressive statistics and finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

This unique collegiate path has led to both fan bases passionately claiming Hurts, especially now that he is Super Bowl champion. Alabama supporters are quick to talk about his early achievements and the foundation he built in Tuscaloosa, noting his significant contributions to their program. On the other hand, Oklahoma fans remember his standout senior season in Norman, where he showcased his full potential and solidified his status as an elite quarterback prospect — after Alabama had moved on from him.

The debate has even reached social media platforms. For instance, the Southeastern Conference's official account celebrated Hurts' Super Bowl touchdown by tagging only Alabama's football account, which led to reactions from fans who felt Oklahoma deserved recognition as well.

This account is from Alabama. Explains alot. You forgot to tag @OU_Football. — KG (@Kg29698166) February 10, 2025

@AlabamaFTBL gave up on Jalen Hurts. — Chuck M (@c_g_m_jr) February 10, 2025

Imagine paying tribute to someone you wanted to bench then had a loosing season after he went to oklahoma.... — Parker warren (@parkeratoutwest) February 10, 2025

He has a degree from Alabama... Not Oklahoma — Marcus Mack (@MarcusM25142854) February 10, 2025

Bro why is the SEC claiming Hurts as an Alabama player and not OU? OU fans better be pissed. First, they give them the hardest schedule while giving their rival a cakewalk, then they do this. — Winnin’ Willie (The Voice of Houston) (@htownsportsnow) February 10, 2025

Both football programs were quick to claim him, as well.

Hurts himself has gracefully navigated this dual affiliation. In player introductions, he has been known to say "Roll Sooners," blending the rallying cries of both universities, acknowledging the roles each played in his development.

This tug-of-war between Alabama and Oklahoma fans adds an entertaining layer to Hurts' Super Bowl triumph. No matter what his collegiate affiliation is, he'll always have one title he can hold onto: Super Bowl MVP and Champion.

