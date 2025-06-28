Alabama closing in on 5-Star linebacker to bolster elite recruiting class

Heading into the Summer, Alabama fans were concerned as Kalen DeBoer and his staff were off to a slow start on the recruiting trail. The Alabama Football program got off to a slow start last recruiting cycle as well before Kalen DeBoer and his staff made the month of June their dominant stretch. As of late, Kalen DeBoer is proving once again that June is the month to start judging his recruiting classes.

Earlier this week, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama made a splash addition keeping In-State 5-star running back Ezavier Crowell in Alabama. Adding Crowell gave the Crimson Tide a second 5-star recruit and pushed their recruiting class inside the Top 10 but, there was still work to do.

Alabama lands prediction to add 5-star Linebacker Xavier Griffin

The parade of 5-star recruits to Tuscaloosa is showing no signs of slowing down as On3's Andrew Bone made his expert prediction for the Crimson Tide to land 5-star Xavier Griffin.

Alabama insider @AndrewJBone has logged a prediction for Alabama to land 5-star LB Xavier Griffin🐘https://t.co/A9mDKcoORM pic.twitter.com/GEvI67t3LA — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 28, 2025

Landing Xavier Griffin would make for a massive addition especially on the defensive end of Alabama's class. On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings have Griffin as the 27th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked linebacker in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Georgia.

When Xavier Griffin announces his commitment, if he chooses Alabama he'd join Jorden Edmons and Ezavier Crowell who are also 5-star recruits. The good news for Alabama is that they won't need to wait long after this prediction as Griffin is set to announce his commitment on Sunday June 29th.

Kalen DeBoer and his staff are reeling in 5-star recruits at an incredible rate and based on the buzz, the Crimson Tide are nowhere near finished. Alabama remains the apparent front runner for 5-stars Cederian Morgan and Anthony Jones while in the mix for several other highly touted recruits making it possible Alabama signs a historic class.

