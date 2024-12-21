Alabama fans are going ballistic on SMU in the CFP after dismal showing vs. Penn State

How could Alabama be left out for this SMU team? That's the question thousands of Crimson Tide fans are asking online.

The SMU Mustangs simply don't have the physicality to match up with the Penn State Nittany Lions and it showed in the first half. Penn State took a comfortable 28-0 lead into halftime and those who are only watching the score may have interpreted that as a complete domination from Penn State. Well, that's not a totally incorrect assertation.

Penn State has made its fair share of plays and the Nittany Lions have certainly looked like the more physical team. That being said, SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings gifted the Nittany Lions two free touchdowns with bad pick-sixes and also threw another interception that led to a Penn State touchdown. Ultimately, those mistakes from a quarterback who has been solid all year was the difference.

Still, that didn't stop Alabama fans — and others — from chiming in and talking about how they believe the College Football Playoff committee got it wrong.

Even Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin unsurprisingly got in on the action, again.

Way to keep us on the edge of our seats Committee …. Riveting — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 21, 2024

Alabama isn’t better than smu or Indiana?? lol this is insane — Emmanuel Dewitt (@Just____Black) December 21, 2024

Alabama and Miami looking at SMU right now:pic.twitter.com/B9xqVoWWY3 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 21, 2024

Wrong teams in playoffs sometimes you can’t paying your way in SMU should be Alabama in that game @AlabamaFTBL @CFBPlayoff @SMUFB https://t.co/aKkip9VmEK — New Jersey Noles! (@Silky44868140) December 21, 2024

It’s weird that the physical proof of these fraud CFP teams being put on display is bringing up the tired argument of LoOk WhO yOu LoSt To. Alabama beat UGA, South Carolina, LSU and Missouri. None of which SMU or Indiana did. Ls weighing more than Ws is why this CFP stinks! — Bob Gump (@BobtheGump) December 21, 2024

Two things can be true



1) Alabama would’ve put up more of a fight if than IU or SMU



2) they deserved to be left out of the CFP when they lost 3 games — Matt McCallister (@XattXcCallister) December 21, 2024

Noted SEC sunshine pumper Paul Finebaum also got in on the act.

"So far, the CFP selection committee has given us some blockbusters," Finebaum said. "Notre Dame led late over Indiana 27-3 and Penn State just went up on the committee’s final team 28-0 at the half. Take a bow."

So far, the CFP selection committee has given us some blockbusters. Notre Dame led late over Indiana 27-3 and Penn State just went up on the committee’s final team 28-0 at the half. Take a bow. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 21, 2024

The problem that you have is this: Who gets to determine who they believe would win a hypothetical game?

You can say "look at strength of schedule." Well, that only takes you so far. Why should a team be rewarded for losing games? The "eye test" is not good enough. Alabama is undefeated in hypothetical games. So is Ole Miss. So is all of the SEC. That being said, it doesn't make it right or true that the Crimson Tide would compete if they were put on the field with Penn State.

The problem with this logic is that it's all about what people think. Sorry, but everyone is wrong more times than they are right. And if we're going to go by the "eye test," then we don't even need to play the games on the field.

