Alabama fans are losing their minds after blowout loss to Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a stunning victory against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide in a 24-3 blowout during Week 13 of the college football season.
This win came as a shock to many, especially considering Oklahoma’s recent struggles in SEC play. Entering the game with a four-game conference losing streak and a roster plagued by injuries, the Sooners had everything stacked against them. But Saturday night in Norman proved to be a different story.
Oklahoma’s defense set the tone early, bottling up Alabama’s star quarterback Jalen Milroe, who completed just four passes for 82 yards and finished the game with zero rushing yards. Freshman cornerback Eli Bowen got the ball rolling in the third quarter with a pivotal interception, setting up Xavier Robinson for one of his two touchdowns. Kip Lewis delivered the final nail in the coffin with a 49-yard pick-six, electrifying the home crowd.
The Sooners' offense also found its rhythm. Quarterback Jackson Arnold showed poise under pressure, racking up rushing yards and extending drives against a tough Alabama defense. The offensive line, which had struggled much of the season, finally gelled, paving the way for a ground game that wore down the Crimson Tide.
Alabama, meanwhile, couldn’t find an answer. Despite their three-game winning streak and aspirations for the College Football Playoff, they were held scoreless for the final three quarters. Penalties and turnovers haunted the Crimson Tide, including a controversial penalty that nullified a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
As Alabama likely says "goodbye" to its College Football Playoff hopes, many fans in Tuscaloosa aren't happy at all.
With three losses — including two to unranked teams — Alabama should be out of the College Football Playoff race. It will be interesting to see what the committee elects to do with the Crimson Tide, but a blowout loss to a team that wasn't even bowl eligible coming into the week should command no one's respect.