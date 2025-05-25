Alabama fans won't like where one SEC coach thinks they're heading under Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer is heading into just his second season as Alabama’s head coach, but the expectations surrounding the Crimson Tide already feel sky-high—and suffocating.

That’s what happens when you follow Nick Saban, a man who practically trademarked winning in Tuscaloosa. And while DeBoer inherited the keys to the kingdom, there’s a growing sense that Alabama’s dynasty days might be fading.

One anonymous SEC coach didn’t hold back when asked about the Tide’s outlook for the upcoming season. According to Athlon Sports’ annual coach survey, this coach believes Alabama is still good—maybe even playoff-good—but the era of automatic dominance? That might be over.

“I think you’ll see a competitive program that could end up in Atlanta and make the playoff,” the coach said. “But this is a new era. Bama’s not a surefire lock every season.”

Now, let’s be fair to DeBoer. His résumé wasn’t empty when he took the job. He brought a national title appearance with Washington and three NAIA championships at Sioux Falls. That’s not a fluke. And in year one at Alabama, there were some solid moments—ranked wins over Georgia, Missouri, and LSU, plus a blowout over Auburn. But a 9-4 finish, including a loss to unranked Vanderbilt, doesn’t scream "return to glory."

Alabama’s 2024 campaign was its worst since Saban’s first year back in 2007. And with the College Football Playoff expanding, there may be more spots, but just sneaking into the back of the field is going to be good enough for Alabama fans.

It’s not like DeBoer is falling behind in recruiting, either. The Tide hauled in the No. 3 class for 2025 according to 247Sports and sit second nationally in blue-chip ratio, behind only Georgia. That’s not rebuilding—that’s reloading.

Still, there’s a difference between having a talented roster and meeting Bama expectations. With Jalen Milroe off to the NFL, the Tide’s quarterback room is now in the hands of Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, or Keelon Russell. No pressure, right? An SEC coach put it bluntly: “The biggest question will be quarterback, obviously, but they have a really solid offensive line, and the roster doesn’t have any obvious holes to fill. They’re going to compete for a playoff spot for sure.”

That’s a compliment. But it's also a long way from “they’re going to win it all.”

In other words, Alabama is still in the national conversation, but it may no longer be the program that keeps everyone else up at night.

The problem for DeBoer is perception. At most schools, a 9-win season with a shot at the playoff would be cause for celebration. At Alabama, it’s a red flag. The bar isn’t set at “really good”—it’s set at “Saban-level legendary.”

So when an SEC coach says Alabama will be “competitive,” that’s not reassurance—it’s a reality check. The machine might not be broken, but it’s not humming quite the same way.

Alabama opens the 2025 season at Florida State on August 30.

Read More