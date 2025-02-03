Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer turns to a familiar face to save his job in Tuscaloosa

Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm of Alabama football didn’t exactly set the world on fire. The Crimson Tide wrapped up the season with a 9-4 record, missing the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff—a reality that feels almost unthinkable for a program accustomed to dominating under Nick Saban.

Now, heading into his second season, DeBoer is feeling the heat in Tuscaloosa. With star quarterback Jalen Milroe moving on and the roster already taking some hits from the Transfer Portal, the pressure is mounting.

In a move that feels like both a strategic gamble and a nod to his roots, DeBoer is bringing in a trusted ally to help steady the ship. Ryan Grubb, his former offensive coordinator at Washington and Fresno State, has officially been hired to take over as Alabama's offensive coordinator.

DeBoer and Grubb spent four seasons together crafting offenses that averaged 35.5 points and 480.3 yards per game. Their success with quarterbacks like Jake Haener and Michael Penix Jr. turned heads, and now they’ll try to recreate that magic in the heart of SEC country​.

But it’s not just about rekindling past success. Alabama’s offense wasn’t exactly struggling last season under Nick Sheridan, who will remain on staff along with co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. The Tide still managed to put up 33.8 points per game with Milroe leading the charge. However, with Milroe gone and no clear successor in sight, DeBoer needs more than just consistency—he needs a spark.

Grubb initially agreed to follow DeBoer to Alabama when DeBoer was hired but instead opted to take the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks. That stint in the NFL didn’t go as planned, with Seattle’s offense sputtering at 22.1 points per game, leading to Grubb’s dismissal in January. Now, he's back in the college ranks, reunited with DeBoer, and tasked with revitalizing an Alabama offense facing a lot of question marks​.

The expectations in Tuscaloosa are sky-high, and not everyone’s convinced this coaching reunion will be enough. Some analysts still peg Alabama as a top-10 team heading into the season. Others are less optimistic, pointing to the team’s attrition and uncertainty at quarterback as signs that the Tide might struggle to reclaim their dominance.

For DeBoer, this hire is more than just filling a vacancy—it’s about proving he can lead Alabama back to the pinnacle of college football. Bringing in Grubb is a bet on familiarity and past success, but in a place like Tuscaloosa, where national championships are the standard, anything less than immediate results could spell trouble.

