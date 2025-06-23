Alabama flips Illinois running back commit giving the Crimson Tide another key piece

In his second season in Alabama, Kalen DeBoer is tasked with landing another loaded recruiting class to meet Alabama's standard. Heading into the Summer, Alabama's class ranked outside of the Top 15 but, Kalen DeBoer and his staff had built a ton of momentum which gave them a great chance to start reeling in elite playmakers.

After landing quarterback commit Jett Thomalla last week, the Crimson Tide had a shiny new quarterback to pitch players ahead of the final Official Visit weekend. Coming off of a massive weekend of official visits, the Crimson Tide's momentum is coming to fruition.

Alabama flips 4-star running back Javari Barnett

On Monday, the Alabama Football program got their first commitment from the final recruiting weekend as 4-star running back Javari Barnett flipped his commitment from Illinois to Alabama.

Four-Star RB Javari Barnett has Flipped his Commitment from Illinois to Alabama



The 6'0 215 RB from Tampa, FL had been Committed to the Fighting Illini since April



"Not just doing it but imma do it big."

According to On3's Recruiting Rankings, Javari Barnett is the Nation's 272nd ranked player, the 26th ranked running back, and the 36th ranked player out of Florida. Landing Javari Barnett brings Alabama's recruiting class up to 9 commits as this recruiting class is starting to truly take shape

After the final weekend of official visits, this recruiting class could start to fill up rather quickly for Kalen DeBoer and his staff. Leaving the weekend, Alabama has been projected to land several commitments which could quickly allow this staff to return to the top 10 of the recruiting rankings.

This past weekend, Alabama got the final official visit from several of their top recruiting targets which should also serve as a good sign. Among the prospects in Tuscaloosa this weekend were 5-stars Cederian Morgan, Anthony Jones, and Ezavier Crowell who rank as the top 3 recruits in the State which gives Alabama a chance to end this recruiting class with 4 5-star commits.

