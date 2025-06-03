Alabama Football hilariously trolls LSU with recruiting visit photo

While Kalen DeBoer didn't have a perfect first season in Tuscaloosa, the former Washington Head Coach had several highlights. One of the biggest highlights was demolishing LSU on its biggest recruiting weekend of the year as Jalen Milroe once again ran through the Tigers defense as if they were a Pop Warner team.

In his first season at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer didn't just beat LSU on the field but, he also dealt a massive blow to the Tigers on the recruiting trail. On National Signing Day, Kalen DeBoer pulled off a heist flipping elite wide receiver recruit Derek Meadows from the Tigers who held Meadows' commitment for Months.

This weekend, Kalen DeBoer put some pressure on LSU once again as the Crimson Tide hosted LSU commit Kenny Darby on an Official Visit. Darby went from having a "shut down" recruitment to now making an official visit between the two schools on July 4th.

Kalen DeBoer trolls Brian Kelly with Darby's visit host

A massive part of an official visit weekend is players hosting the recruits as they can pitch the younger players on why the school they are visiting is the best choice. Rather than having a younger player like Ryan Williams or Jaylen Mbakwe host Darby, Kalen DeBoer instead chose to be a troll having Derek Meadows host Kenny Darby.

Having Derek Meadows host Kenny Darby has clear advantages for Alabama but, it's an underrated troll move from DeBoer. As Alabama tries to flip Kenny Darby, the Crimson Tide had a recent LSU flip alongside him the entire weekend, which could help the Tide ultimately win out.

The recruitment of Kenny Darby will be incredible to watch as two rivals face off for a highly touted wide receiver. Last season, Darby ranked 11th in the Country with 2,325 yards on 100 catches and 24 touchdowns.

More Alabama News: