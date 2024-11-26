Alabama just gave the most "little brother" disrespect to Auburn ever
Alabama just delivered what might be the ultimate “little brother” snub to Auburn, and the timing couldn’t be better—or worse, depending on your allegiance.
With the Iron Bowl looming, Alabama has turned the heat up, not just with their performance on the field, but with some carefully crafted shade aimed squarely at their in-state rival.
The sparks really started flying when Auburn freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick decided to fire some shots earlier this week. Not only did he call out Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, but he also took aim at freshman phenom Ryan Williams.
Riddick confidently declared, “He’s fast, but he’s not faster than me. He will not get out of that box this week.” As for Williams, Riddick dismissed him outright, saying, “In my eyes, he ain’t really nobody to me. Ryan Williams is himself. He ain’t no big-time player to me.”
He finished it out by saying: “Every rival team I played, I never lost to. I will not lose to ‘Bama while I’m here.”
Ouch. But Alabama’s response might have been even better.
Jalen Milroe, the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, was asked about Riddick's comments. Though Riddick had a pretty good idea who Milroe and Williams were, but Alabama quarterback was having trouble finding out who the freshman linebacker was.
“I don’t even know who that is,”Milroe said.“But, let him talk. It’s apart of it. It’s all about executing what we need to do so we can be our best us this weekend.”
With many national analysts still pushing for Alabama to have an at-large playoff bid in the 12-team field, this weekend proves to be very important for both the Tide and the Tigers. Auburn will be looking to end a five-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, and the Tigers have a little bit of momentum coming off an overtime win over Texas A&M this past weekend.
The Iron Bowl will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC/ESPN+.