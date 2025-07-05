Alabama's insane recruiting class grows with 5-Star Safety Jireh Edwards

As of late, on the recruiting trail, it has been the Alabama Crimson Tide, and then everyone else far behind the group. The Crimson Tide used the month of June to reel in 10 commitments taking this recruiting class into the top 10. Among the commitments in June were 5 star recruits Ezavier Crowell and Xavier Griffin bringing the class to another level.

While June was great for Alabama, the month of July is off to an even better start for Kalen DeBoer and his staff. The Crimson Tide started the month off by adding a 4th 5-star commitment via In-State wide receiver Cederian Morgan. As Alabama continues to recruit an insane level, the rich continue to get richer.

Alabama lands a jaw dropping 5th 5-star landing Jireh Edwards

On Saturday, Alabama's recruiting class hit an absurd level as Kalen DeBoer and his staff reeled in a commitment from 5-star safety Jireh Edwards over an impressive group of schools.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Jireh Edwards is the 19th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked safety in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Maryland. The most 5-star commitments any other program has is two while Alabama now holds five speaking to how absurd this recruiting class is.

When Jireh Edwards arrives in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide will be getting a defender with a frame that's ready for the College level. Edwards is an all-around defender that can roll down and make plays in the box along with great ability in coverage. This past season, Edwards totaled 92 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 6 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles.

While Alabama has a Top 5 recruiting class headlined by 5 5-star commits, the run Alabama is on should only continue. The Crimson Tide are the front runners to land 5-star edge rusher Tank Jones which would give this class 6 5-star commits.

