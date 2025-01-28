Alabama's Jalen Milroe may be the most controversial player in the 2025 NFL Draft

The conversation surrounding Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft is nothing short of polarizing.

Depending on who you ask, he’s either a future superstar or an overhyped project. Some mock drafts have pegged him as a potential top-5 pick, while others suggest he belongs somewhere in the mid-rounds. The divide in opinion shows just how tricky it is to evaluate his potential.

Milroe’s junior season at Alabama was a rollercoaster, to say the least. He showedincredible athleticism, but there are also lingering questions about his passing game. On one hand, his numbers are solid: 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a jaw-dropping 20 rushing touchdowns​​. On the other hand, critics argue his accuracy and decision-making leave a lot to be desired—issues that become even more glaring at the next level.

Yet, some analysts see him as a high-risk, high-reward player worth taking a gamble on early in the draft. CBS Sports recently projected him as the No. 3 overall pick to the New York Giants, ahead of players like Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Penn State’s Abdul Carter​​. That’s a shocking reach, considering Milroe’s inconsistencies as a passer and the fact that many experts view him as a mid-round developmental prospect.

The other side of the argument is all about upside. Milroe is a freakish athlete with rare physical traits. His ability to create plays with his legs is reminiscent of Lamar Jackson, and his arm strength offers tantalizing glimpses of a potential NFL star. Supporters believe that if he can polish his accuracy and master the nuances of NFL passing schemes, he could become a franchise quarterback, but is he really worth a Round 1 pick?

However, his doubters have plenty of ammunition. Field Yates recently pointed out that Milroe’s biggest challenge lies in refining his precision passing game. While he’s shown he can connect on deep throws, consistency in short and intermediate routes remains a major question mark​.

At the end of the day, Milroe’s draft stock will likely hinge on his performance during pre-draft events like the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. If he can prove that he’s not just an elite athlete but also a capable passer, teams might be willing to overlook his flaws. But if he struggles, his name could fall further down the board.

Top-10 pick or Day 2 selection? That's still to be decided, honestly.

