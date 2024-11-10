Alabama tames the Tigers in Death Valley: Playoff hopes dashed
In a playoff elimination game, it feels great being able to type Alabama tames the Tigers in Death Valley. The Crimson Tide still have to win the month of November to stay in playoff conversation, but Saturday night's win was a great start.
Kalen Deboer and his staff for the second time this season came off the bye week on fire with the play calling, and luckily this time there was no drama in the second half. Things looked much better against Missouri two weeks ago, and it was even cleaner against LSU.
Jalen Milroe for a second year in a row destroyed the Tiger's defense and the best part is he seems to be back to his normal self.
He had no hesitations running the ball and clearly the plan was to do what Texas A&M did. Milroe ended up with 185 rushing yards, four touchdowns, and most impressively broke Jalen Hurt's single season touchdown record. He had no turnovers and looked in command from the first drive on. His confidence has returned, and Nick Sheridan did a great job putting him in the best positions to succeed.
As much criticism as Kane Wommack has received from the fanbase Saturday night was a great thing to see. His defense was on fire, hungry, and forced turnovers. They have come a long way since that Vanderbilt game and are really hitting their stride at the right time of the season. Jihaad Cambell may have earned himself SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Tigers. To be able to hold an explosive LSU passing game to 239 yards is a thing of beauty and to think the only touchdown came against backups was a cherry on top
Now this Alabama team has three weeks to further prove they are one of the best 12 teams in America and I am confident the committee will feel the same after the dominating win against LSU. It's just a matter of this team continuing to build off the wins over two straight Tigers teams with a third one to beat at the end of November. If this team plays like they did in Death Valley there isn't anybody who can beat this team. It should be a fun run to the end of what is a crazy 2024 college football season.