The transfer portal has reshaped college football in ways fans could have never imagined, and few players have embodied this new era quite like offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. The former five-star recruit has taken a rollercoaster ride through his collegiate career, and after a short stint at Iowa, he's heading back to Alabama with some choice words about his time in the Big Ten.

Proctor originally committed to Alabama out of high school, joining the Crimson Tide in 2023 as one of the most highly touted offensive linemen in the country. But after just one season in Tuscaloosa, he surprised many by transferring to his home-state school, Iowa. The move seemed to be driven by proximity to home and the appeal of playing for the Hawkeyes, but just a year later, he’s once again heading south—this time with a brutally honest assessment of what made him leave the Big Ten behind.

In a recent interview, Proctor didn’t hold back when explaining why he decided to leave Iowa and return to Alabama. He pointed to one glaring issue that he felt was missing from the Hawkeyes' program.

“I never heard the words ‘national championship’ come out of their mouths,” Proctor said bluntly.

That's a parting shot that certainy isn't going to sit well with Iowa fans.

The Hawkeyes' last claimed national championship was in 1960—long before the era of the College Football Playoff.

In contrast, Alabama has been synonymous with competing for championships. Even in the wake of n remains the same in Tuscaloosa: winning it all. Of course, the Crimson Tide will have quite the uphill battle in actually competing this year even in the SEC, much less for a national championship.

With Alabama entering Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer, Proctor’s return is a major boost for an offensive line that will need to protect the next quarterback to replace Jalen Milroe.

Read More