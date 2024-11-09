America is crying after Kirk Herbstreit delivers powerful tribute to Ben
By Sam Fariss
The world of college football shifted on its axis this week when Ben Herbstreit, beloved dog and sidekick of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, passed away. Ben became famous for following Kirk around the country as the ESPN College GameDay crew traveled from one college town to the next ahead of big-time matchups.
On Saturday, following Ben's passing, Kirk was asked if he wanted to say a few words about his furry friend and the always professional commentator choked up, unable to get words out to describe the love that he had for his dog.
The love didn't need words though, the adoration and care were obvious but then, ESPN aired one of the most heartfelt tributes ever as a pre-recorded essay was read by Kirk while video memories of Ben played.
The nation was in mourning over the loss of Ben. His photobomb moments during College GameDay became famous and beloved over the years.
Kirk said, "Dogs only flaw as a species is that they don't live long enough" which summed it up perfectly. Man's best friend, America's best friend, college football's best friend. Ben was one of a kind and will be mourned for a long time to come.
Ben was a ten-year-old Golden Retriever who had fought his battle against cancer with his tail still wagging. On Monday, Nov. 4, Kirk shared that the vet had said Ben might not make it much longer, and on Thursday, to the dismay of the country, Kirk shared that Ben had passed away.
Every form of love has been sent to Kirk and his family since the passing of Ben, and that includes the thoughts of those on Saturday Blitz's staff. Ben was an icon and undeniably the Chief of Pawsitivity.