Analyst doubles down on Jeremiah Smith hate with unnecessary shot at Ohio State

It seems former NFL linebacker Gerald Dixon just can’t let up when it comes to Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State. After initially downplaying Smith’s status as a ‘generational talent,’ Dixon has now taken another shot—this time at the Buckeyes’ national championship hopes.

Dixon had already stirred up controversy by saying Smith, despite his impressive freshman season, wasn’t on the same level as past greats like Julio Jones. Now, when asked about Ohio State’s chances of winning a national title next season, he didn’t hold back:

"No shot. You can't lose your offensive coordinator and your defensive coordinator. The guy that's coming in has one of the most complicated defenses to fit in, spring, get rolling, and beat the teams on your schedule. None."

Ohio State has NO SHOT of repeating as national champions 🏆 🚫



You can't lose both coordinators and expect to go back to back.

Honestly, he’s not wrong. While it may feel like another unnecessary jab at Ohio State, there’s truth in what he’s saying. Losing key coordinators is a massive hurdle for any program, especially one trying to stay in the College Football Playoff mix. Implementing a new defensive system in a short amount of time while also ensuring the offense doesn’t take a step back is no easy task.

That being said, Ohio State has plenty of talent, including Smith, who has already proven he can compete at the highest level. Dixon may not see him as ‘once in a generation,’ but Buckeye fans likely don’t care—what matters is how Smith performs on the field. And if history is any indication, Ohio State isn’t a team that just rolls over because of some offseason coaching changes.

Whether Dixon’s latest comments will fuel the fire in Columbus remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—he’s not backing down from his stance on Smith or the Buckeyes. The good news? The season will provide all the answers, if we can stay patient for that long.