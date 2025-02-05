Jeremiah Smith responds to 247 analyst who claims he’s not ‘generational’

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith might have been one of the best in the country during his freshman season, but one analyst isn't impressed.

In sports, the term “generational talent” gets thrown around a lot. Some players get labeled as once-in-a-lifetime athletes, while others—no matter how dominant—get pushed just outside that category. Jeremiah Smith found himself in the middle of that debate after a former NFL player suggested he doesn’t quite fit the bill.

Former South Carolina linebacker Gerald Dixon, who played 10 seasons in the league, recently weighed in on the discussion, and let’s just say he’s not buying the hype. When asked by 247Sports if Smith is a generational talent, Dixon didn’t hesitate.

“No, I think he's a very good football player,” Dixon said. “When you hear the conversation, you hear the comment, ‘once in a generation.’ I've seen this before. This is Andre Johnson. This is Andre. If you want to put him in the Julio Jones category, I don't believe so.”

Is Jeremiah Smith a generational talent? @CoachGVDixon says not so fast...

Dixon’s comments weren’t exactly a knock on Smith—being compared to Andre Johnson is hardly an insult—but they certainly implied that the young receiver isn’t quite at that rare, untouchable level.

Smith, however, didn’t seem too bothered by the critique. Instead of engaging in a back-and-forth, the Ohio State star simply responded with a series of laughing emojis and an “OK” emoji on social media. It was the kind of reply that said, “I guess you'll have to wait and see."

For a guy who just wrapped up a freshman season with 76 receptions, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns, Smith has every reason to be confident. He was the No. 1 overall recruit in 247Sports’ 2024 class and had offers from powerhouse programs like Florida State, Miami, Georgia, and Florida before committing to the Buckeyes. Now, he’s already stacking up accolades, including Big Ten Receiver of the Year, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and even a Rose Bowl Offensive MVP nod.

Whether or not Smith is a “generational talent” is up for debate, but one thing’s for sure—he’s letting his game do the talking. And if he keeps up this level of production, it won’t be long before those same critics start changing their tune.

