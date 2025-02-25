Analyst makes bold proclamation about Ohio State's Will Howard and his future

Will Howard has had an interesting college career, going from Kansas State to Ohio State and ultimately leading the Buckeyes to a national championship. His performance in the College Football Playoff was undeniably impressive, and now he's gaining some buzz as an NFL prospect.

However, when Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt put Howard in his top five quarterback rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft, it certainly raised some eyebrows.

Klatt ranked Howard as the fifth-best quarterback in the class, placing him behind Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Cam Ward (Miami), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), and Jalen Milroe (Alabama). That alone is a strong endorsement, but it was Klatt’s reasoning that really stood out. He emphasized Howard’s command of the offense, his ability to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage, and his postseason dominance as reasons why he deserves to be in the conversation.

"As I was watching that playoff run and I was watching what Will Howard did and his size, his ability to run, his anticipation in the playoffs? I’m going to go with Will Howard from Ohio State at number five – with the caveat being that I don’t think it’s a clear-cut difference between him and those other four guys that I talked about," Klatt said.

That last part is key—Klatt acknowledges that the gap between Howard and some of the other top quarterbacks isn't necessarily huge. But even still, putting him in the top five is a pretty bold take, especially considering some of the unknowns in this class.

Will Howard has the tools, but is he at the same level?

Howard’s numbers in his final college season were strong: a 73% completion rate, 4,010 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven rushing scores. His playoff stats were even better, with a 75.5% completion rate, 287.5 yards per game, and eight total touchdowns. There’s no denying he played his best football when it mattered most.

That being said, the 2025 quarterback class is still forming, and there are several prospects who might have more upside. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have long been considered two of the best QBs in this class. Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe both bring intriguing skill sets to the table, and there are still questions about where guys like Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord, and Riley Leonard will fall.

It’s clear Howard has qualities that NFL teams look for—his size (6’4”, 235 lbs.), experience (43 career starts), and decision-making in crucial moments are all positives. But is he truly on the same tier as Sanders or Ward? That’s a tougher question to answer.

Klatt’s ranking of Howard as a top-five quarterback might seem bold right now, but it’s not completely out of the question. The biggest thing working in Howard’s favor is his late-season surge—NFL teams love to see quarterbacks who rise to the occasion in high-pressure moments. If he continues to impress throughout the pre-draft process, Klatt’s take might not look so bold in a few months.

Still, with so many unknowns in this draft class, it’s fair to wonder whether Howard will remain in that top-five conversation once teams start doing deeper evaluations.

