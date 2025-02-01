Will Howard posts goodbye video that will have Ohio State fans fighting back tears

He wasn't there for a long time, but goodness, Will Howard sure was at Ohio State for a good time. The Kansas State transfer suited up for the Buckeyes for only one season, but it was a dream campaign for him in 2024 by helping Ryan Day and Co. win the National Championship.

Making the College Football Playoff and winning it all has meant the world to Howard, who is now set to work his tail off this offseason to get ready for the 2025 NFL Draft. Before officially closing the chapter on his college career, Howard had to let Ohio State fans know just what this program has meant to him. He did so by sharing an emotional goodbye video:

Thank you Ohio State. For everything. pic.twitter.com/qL0z1K9huA — Will Howard (@whoward_) February 1, 2025

Will Howard said goodbye to Ohio State fans with an emotional video

"I believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that God has a plan for all of us," Howard said to get his video started. "I am eternally grateful that my plan led me to THE Ohio State University. When I first came in here to Ohio State, I had dreams of competing for a National Championship, developing as a player and hopefully going on to the NFL. Little did I know walking away from this experience I'd get so much more."

If you're a bit emotional after hearing those words from Howard and watching that full clip, we can assure you that you're not the only one. When Howard decided to enter the transfer portal last offseason, plenty of teams reached out to try and land his signature.

However, he and Day developed a quick bond and it was clear that his future was best fit to lead the Buckeyes offense. Howard couldn't have drawn up a better way to close out his college career. The Ohio State faithful now love this kid and that's never going to change.

Leading up to the CFP, plenty of Buckeyes haters gave this team no chance to go on a deep run, especially after the loss to Michigan. However, Howard and the other guys in the locker room took down Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and then ultimately Notre Dame with the title on the line. Howard was better than advertised and he'll always be able to call Columbus home.