Arch Manning adds to his NIL piggybank, estimated worth reaches insane amount

Despite not having started a full season of college football yet, Arch Manning is stacking endorsement deals like he’s already won a Heisman and been a national title contender.

The Texas quarterback, who rode backup duty behind Quinn Ewers his first two seasons, just inked another big-time NIL deal, this time with premium apparel brand Vuori. And with that, the total value of his NIL portfolio has reportedly ballooned to a staggering $6.5 million.

Texas QB Arch Manning has inked an NIL deal with Vuori🤘



Manning holds a $6.5 million On3 NIL Valuation.https://t.co/WzMU2zwnQU pic.twitter.com/gey6zWmFfh — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) April 8, 2025

Let’s take a second to sit with that. For a quarterback who, until now, has primarily been a backup. That’s not a knock—it’s just wild to think about. Most college athletes would love to have one small sponsorship deal. Arch? He’s partnering with companies like Red Bull, Uber, EA Sports, and now Vuori, all before his first full season as Texas’ QB1.

According to On3’s NIL valuation rankings, Arch sits at the very top. He’s literally the most valuable player in all of college sports when it comes to name, image, and likeness. And this isn’t just a flash in the pan. His brand continues to grow, helped by his last name and the belief that he will one day be the No. 1 overall pick in a future NFL Draft.

Now, with Ewers off to the NFL and the Longhorns looking to get back to the College Football Playoff, the spotlight finally shifts to Arch. This will be his show. He’s expected to lead the offense in 2025, and for the first time, we’ll get to see if all the hype lives up to the expectations on the field. But from an off-the-field standpoint? He’s already won.

What's interesting here is how this will all shape out with revenue sharing coming to college football. It'd be expected that Manning will keep all of his sponsorship deals and endorsements and Texas's NIL collective is likely not going anywhere. But, with revenue sharing, Manning might also be set to get another piece of the pie, growing his valuation even more in 2026.

While NIL might finally be about to get under control for most programs beginning soon, it might actually be the opposite case for Arch Manning — assuming he is able to have a successful season on the field in 2025.

Read More