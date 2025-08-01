Arch Manning has "super wheels": DeAndre Moore raves about Texas QB's speed

The most publicized transition at the quarterback position has come out of Austin as the Texas Longhorns move from Quinn Ewers to Arch Manning. The change in quarterbacks is the perfect storm for media attention as Manning comes from a family with an NFL legacy, he's going to start for one of the biggest brands in the sport, and he's shown that he's not just getting the job because of his last name.

While Manning has sat behind Quinn Ewers before, the Longhorns fanbase has already gotten a great look at what the offense would look like with the former 5-star under center. Last season, Texas got an extended look at Manning as he started two games while Quinn Ewers was out with an injury, leading the Longhorns to a 2-0 record.

Even though Quinn Ewers was one of the better quarterbacks in the Country, the fanbase was ready for Arch Manning to take over the role throughout 2024. The biggest difference in the two quarterbacks is Arch Manning's ability to make plays with his legs.

When Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore was asked about the difference between Manning and Ewers he described his rushing ability with a hilarious joke.

"One had baby wheels and one has super wheels." DeAndre Moore

The difference between the two couldn't be clearer as Ewers wasn't the most mobile quarterback, finishing his Texas career with -59 yards. Anytime Arch Manning came into the game, Steve Sarkisian would dive deep into his bag of plays drawing up designed runs for his quarterback who rushed for 108 yards on 25 attempts.

Steve Sarkisian is already one of the best playcallers in the Country but, he's going to be much scarier to opposing defenses this season. Giving Sarkisian a dual threat quarterback is going to be nearly impossible to slow down especially if the younger wide receivers are able to take the next step. If Arch Manning is able to live up to the hype, the partnership with Steve Sarkisian will make this duo the best in the Country and it'll give Texas the best shot to win a National Championship.

