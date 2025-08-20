Arch Manning is the highly anticipated heir to the Manning family legacy and is stepping into the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback role for the 2025 season. With immense hype and pressure surrounding him, coaches and scouts are watching closely to see how he handles the leap. Scouts don’t know whether he’ll come out for the 2026 Draft but it’s up to them to still do their due diligence in the event he does.

Scouting Report: Tools and Trajectory

Physical and Technical Strengths: Manning possesses ideal size (6-foot-4, 222 lbs), beautiful mechanics, and an effortless, over-the-top delivery. This build is prototypical when it comes to what you want from an NFL quarterback so they can hang in there for a long 17 game season. He actually has the build that can hold even more weight so he can be more sturdy from taking those hits at the NFL level. He's proven capable of making tight-window throws and excels as a downfield passer, averaging 10 air yards per attempt with several big completions in limited action.

Athleticism and Dual-Threat Ability: With both designed runs and improvisation, Manning adds a new dynamic to Texas’ offense. He totaled 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns, showcasing a blend of speed and physicality not previously seen at the position. Quinn Ewers wasn’t the most mobile guy and then after he got hurt, he seemed like more of a statue back there in the pocket. This added element will change everything for defenses going up against Texas. They will have to possibly take one extra guy out of coverage just to spy Arch and this could help create even more throwing windows for himself. Also, this added element of dual threat ability was never seen to the same degree as his uncles so this has coaches and evaluators salivating over the potential if he can even come close to what the family has done in their history.

Areas for Growth: His progressions from multi-step drops need refinement. He often stalls in the pocket and fixates on his primary read too long. Improving pocket awareness and anticipation will be key for his development. This is normal for younger QB’s as they get thrusted into action because the game is moving faster than what they were used to in high school. This usually comes with added experience and games under the players belt but definitely something to watch going forward if his mental clock can quicken up.

Offensive Strategy: Tailored to His Strengths

Head coach Steve Sarkisian plans to tweak the offense to spotlight Manning’s dual-threat capability. Texas will lean into quarterback runs in short-yardage, third-down, and red-zone situations, leveraging his athleticism to open up the playbook. This isn’t to say he’s doing an overhaul of the offense but it would be smart for coaches to tailor their offense towards what their starting quarterback feels more comfortable with and what they’re good at. This is what makes Coach Sark such a great coach.

What Opponents Think

Coaches across the country respect Manning’s composure and maturity, especially given the incredible expectations on him. Others think very highly of Arch as a person and player. He’s been praised for his calm demeanor and not letting the expectations take over him. He’s extremely humbled and motivated to prove himself as the player right rather than please everyone else that thinks he will or won’t live up to the Manning name. Mississippi State’s head coach Jeff Lebby praised Manning’s command and calmness during his only conference start last season, noting his clear grasp of what the offense was trying to accomplish. Mississippi State might not seem like the most ideal opponent when it comes to competition for the time being but there were even more nice words said about Arch from rival opponents as of recently:

"Arch is a tremendous talent. One of the best talents, young guys to come in through college football in a long time. And I think he's going to be very, very good. One of the best quarterbacks in the country this year. So we know that the challenge is going to be Week 1. We're working towards that. We're fired up about having this monster game in Week 1." Ryan Day

Now this is coming from a prestigious, national championship winning head coach that knows how to win and how big of a challenge week 1 presents for his team. Teams and coaches are gearing up for Arch whether they believe in the hype or not. They don’t want to know whether the rest of the country is right or wrong so they’re going to bring everything they have at him.

Broader Evaluation: Toolsy Prospect with Needs

"The body of work is too small… you want to see him against Alabama or Georgia" CBS Sports

CBS Sports underscored how crucial this full season will be for Arch if he decides to come out for the draft or not. Seeing how he fares against that top competition will only set him up better for the following season get prepared for what he needs to work on. Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated) echoed the sentiment, noting that despite the family name, Manning must prove consistency and not rely solely on hype. On the other hand, there are some analysts that have already placed him at the top of the 2026 QB class, praising his explosive potential and dual-threat tools. The bottom line is that there is no consensus among the scouting experts for Arch this season. All the question marks are valid but all of the praise is warranted as well. His potential is unlimited but seeing it in live game action and on a consistent basis will be Arch’s first step towards living up to the hype.

What to Watch This Season

As Arch Manning prepares to lead Texas through the 2025 season, several key areas will determine how successful and sustainable his rise can be. One of the biggest priorities is improving his pocket decision-making. While he’s shown flashes of athletic brilliance, transitioning into a consistent field general who can read defenses and distribute the ball under pressure will be critical. He also needs to develop sharper timing and more reliable progression reads, allowing him to move beyond his primary targets and take full advantage of the weapons he has at his disposal all around this very talented offense.

Perhaps most important will be how he performs against elite SEC defenses. This will be his first true test of facing elite defenses on a weekly basis with the defensive coordinators gearing up to stop him. The first thing to look for is how his talent matches up with these defenses and then it will be another evaluation on how he adjusts to their adjustments. Four quarter game and 12 week long season so seeing how he fares throughout will be important and not fixate on the good or bad over certain times of his play. While some fans and analysts wonder if Manning could declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, most scouts agree he would benefit from more experience.

NFL evaluators typically look for 25+ starts under the players belt before giving them a full stamp of approval of what they’ve seen on tape can be replicated on the NFL level. It is also typical for Mannings to stay until their Senior season. We’ve seen Eli and Peyton do so with more starts than Arch had at this point in their development so who’s to say he would buck the Manning trend.

Conclusion

Arch Manning enters 2025 under a microscope like no other. We haven’t seen this much hype over a player in a long time possibly since Johnny Manziel or Tim Tebow. He is armed with elite tools, a rich legacy, and a platform to prove himself being at Texas. Coaches believe the offense can flex to his strengths. Opponents and scouts recognize his promise but remain cautious due to limited tape.

This season isn’t just an audition for his starting role and the NFL, it’s a transformational year that will define whether Arch Manning is a one-and-done phenom or a foundational quarterback looking to further develop with staying power at Texas. No pressure at all.

