Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns off to bumpy start after hitting roadblock in spring

The Texas Longhorns have hit their first roadblock of the 2025 season before even stepping onto the field for spring practice.

With Arch Manning preparing to take full command of the offense, Texas will have to navigate the absence of a key playmaker this spring—wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

According to On Texas Football's CJ Vogel, Moore will be sidelined for the entirety of spring ball due to an injury. This is a tough break for Texas, as Moore established himself as a reliable target last season with 39 receptions for 456 yards and seven touchdowns. His ability to get open, particularly in the red zone, made him a go-to weapon for Quinn Ewers, and he entered this season with high expectations.

Without him, Texas is not only losing a proven playmaker but also losing valuable time for Manning to build chemistry with his veteran receivers as he steps into the role.

According to Vogel's report, Ryan Wingo is now the only wide receiver or tight end on the roster with a collegiate reception, meaning Texas will be forced to rely on younger talent to step up this spring.

The talent is there with 5-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, former 5-star Jaime Ffrench, and No. 1-ranked athlete Michael Terry III,, but it’s not ideal for Manning to be working almost exclusively with receivers who have never played at the college level for the entirety of his spring reps. Aaron Butler and Parker Livingston will also see opportunities.

But, with Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden gone — as well as Texas having to replace most of its starting offensive line — it's definitely not ideal for Manning as he takes over the starting job.

In the end, this might just be a blip on the radar screen, but with so many new pieces all at once, you've got to think that Texas losing a veteran piece — even if it's just for the spring — doesn't help the Longhorns as they prepare for the 2025 season and that opener against Ohio State in Columbus.

Read More