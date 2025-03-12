Steve Sarkisian gives encouraging sign on Arch Manning's development

Steve Sarkisian is seeing exactly what he hoped for in Arch Manning.

The Texas head coach spoke highly of Manning’s development this offseason, emphasizing not just his growth as a quarterback but also his leadership.

“The thing about Arch is this, from the day he arrived, there’s been a real sense of humility about him,” Sarkisian said during a pre-spring press conference. “If you didn’t know his last name and didn’t know the face, and just looked at the body of work, the teammate that he is, the work ethic that he has, his commitment to his craft, his commitment to his teammates, this process has been underway for a couple of years.”

Arch Manning, who spent the past two seasons backing up Quinn Ewers, has been grinding behind the scenes, and now, it's his turn. From all accounts, it seems that he's doing a great job of developing in the areas that he needs to improve for Texa to be a contender.

“Now that we’ve kind of embarked on the 2025 season, I just continue to see a guy that’s taken it and is really trying to really go for it. He just doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned,” Sarkisian added. “He’s working at his craft. He’s working so hard in the offseason conditioning runs. He’s now setting up those voluntary throwing sessions with the receivers during the week or on the weekend. He’s breaking the team down. All those natural things that a quarterback has to do to instill belief in his teammates, to instill belief in the staff, he’s doing it.”

Manning saw limited action in 2024, but when he did take the field, he flashed the talent that made him the No. 1 recruit in the country, particularly with his legs.

It will be interesting, though, to see what Manning does when we get to August. He'll start out with a tough test — against Ohio State in Columbus — and there will absolutely be overreactions — for good or for bad — depending on his performance in that one.

