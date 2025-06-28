Arizona lands 4-star QB recruit over UCLA as next in line after Noah Fifita

Heading into his second season as the Head Coach for the Arizona Wildcats, Brent Brennan has a ton to prove this year. After taking over a team Jedd Fisch left behind headlined by the exciting duo of Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, Brennan led the Wildcats to an abysmal 4-8 record going 2-7 in Big 12 play.

The pressure only mounts for Brent Brennan as Noah Fifita will be NFL Draft eligible after this season meaning he'll need to have his potential successor in place as soon as possible. On Friday Night, Brent Brennan got his biggest recruiting win yet, securing the future of the program.

Arizona holds off UCLA for elite quarterback Oscar Rios

On Friday Night, 4-star quarterback Oscar Rios announced his decision, committing to Brent Brennan and the Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Oscar Rios has Committed to Arizona, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 177 QB from Downey, CA chose the Wildcats over UCLA



Oscar Rios is a California Native which makes Brennan beating out the In-State school even more impressive. According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Oscar Rios is the 190th ranked player in the class, the 13th ranked quarterback, and the 20th ranked player out of California.

Landing a quarterback with the stature of Oscar Rios is a massive addition for the Wildcats and a potential program pillar for Brent Brennan. Landing Oscar Rios brings Arizona's recruiting class up to 65th in the Country and 13th in the Big 12 which is still lower than they'd like to be. Adding Rios to this class gives the Wildcats a recruiter as a great quarterback attracts all the talent to join them.

Rios is just coming off of an impressive showing at the Elite 11 Finals alongside some of the Nation's top quarterbacks. The 4-star recruit is a pocket passer with an impressive arm and great ball placement skills that will allow him to push for playing time very early in his career.

