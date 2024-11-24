Arizona State fan arrested on the field after altercation with BYU players in wild ending
Following a wild ending to Arizona State's victory over BYU, a video capturing an intense postgame scene is making waves online.
The clip, now viral, shows a heated Arizona State fan being detained by police after an alleged altercation involving BYU players. This dramatic turn of events unfolded amidst the already chaotic atmosphere that followed the game’s controversial ending.
The fan in question appeared to clash with BYU players near the sideline shortly after Arizona State’s narrow victory. Details about what triggered the incident remain unclear, but the fan’s interaction with players escalated quickly, prompting police intervention.
In the video, the fan can be seen surrounded by officers, struggling as they work to restrain and escort him away from the field.
For Arizona State fans, the excitement of the victory was tempered by a chaotic sequence in the final minute of play. Despite leading 28-23 with a golden opportunity to seal the game, Arizona State's poor clock management baffled everyone.
Instead of running conventional plays, the Sun Devils opted to run backwards, burning valuable time but risking field position. The strategy culminated in quarterback Sam Leavitt hurling the ball out of bounds with just one second left, handing BYU one last chance for a Hail Mary.
The Cougars actually connected on the Hail Mary pass, but the receiver was tackled two yards short of the end zone.
Arizona State fans stormed the field prematurely, only to be cleared off so the final play could proceed. While BYU’s last-second effort fell short, the pandemonium left emotions running high, possibly contributing to the altercation captured on video.
With the win, Arizona State pulls into a four-way tie for first-place with BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State in the Big 12. Iowa State is currently still playing at the time of this publication, but if a four-way is how the Big 12 finishes, the conference has shared that tiebreakers would indicate an Arizona State-Iowa State matchup in the Big 12 championship game in Arlington.
The Sun Devils will close out their regular season with their annual matchup with in-state rival Arizona. BYU will conclude its season with a home matchup against Houston.