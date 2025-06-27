Arizona State may have ended a long standing tradition in the Big 12

One of the long standing traditions in College Football is the release of polls whether it's on a weekly basis by the coaches and media or polls for the season. Ahead of every season, every fanbase gets excited to see where their program ranks in the National and Conference as it tells everyone how others feel about their program.

While the Coaches Preseason Poll is a long standing tradition in College Football, the Big 12 may not keep the tradition going. On Friday Afternoon, Brett McMurphy reported that the Big 12 Athletic Directors and Coaches decided to do away with it's preseason media poll but, it will continue to unveil it's Preseason All Big 12 teams.

Big 12 ADs & coaches have decided to do away w/league’s preseason media poll, sources said. Big 12 will continue its preseason all-league teams. Last year Big 12 champ Arizona State was selected 16th in preseason poll. Big 12 joins Big Ten as only conferences w/out a league… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 27, 2025

While the idea of a preseason poll doesn't make much sense as it's mostly a guess about how teams that were just put together will fare, it is always an interesting piece of the offseason chatter. The timing of the Big 12 pulling the plug may be the most interesting part of the move as the issues have existed for years.

Last season, the Big 12 selected Arizona State to finish 16th in the Conference which couldn't have aged worse. The Sun Devils went on to win the Conference Championship, making the College Football Playoff where they were a play or two away from shocking the Texas Longhorns. The Sun Devils run left egg on everyone's faces which may be the true reason that the preseason poll will cease to exist.

The Big 12 now joins the Big Ten as neither conference will unveil a preseason ranking of their teams as voted on by the Coaches or Media. The Big 12 hosts its media days on July 8th and 9th which will make for a great time to get a feel for how each coach feels about their team.

