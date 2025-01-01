Arizona State's magic runs out as Texas survives thriller in Peach Bowl

In a Peach Bowl matchup that lived up to its billing, the Texas Longhorns outlasted the Arizona State Sun Devils in double overtime, clinching a 39-31 victory and a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The contest began with a bang as Texas seized an early 14-3 lead, highlighted by a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown by Silas Bolden and a 23-yard scoring connection between quarterback Quinn Ewers and DeAndre Moore Jr. Arizona State’s defense struggled to contain Texas, but their offense kept the Sun Devils in contention with a steady dose of Cam Skattebo’s rushing and a 39-yard field goal by Carston Kieffer.

Trailing 17-3 at halftime, Arizona State mounted a magical comeback in the second half. A 42-yard trick play pass from Skattebo to Malik McClain brought them within striking distance. By the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils had tied the game at 24, thanks to Skattebo’s bruising runs and a crucial two-point conversion.

As regulation ended, Texas kicker Bert Auburn missed a 38-yard field goal attempt, sending the game into overtime. Both teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with Skattebo finding the end zone for Arizona State and Ewers answering with a clutch pass to Matthew Golden.

In the second overtime, Texas struck first. Ewers connected with Gunnar Helm for a 25-yard touchdown and added a successful two-point conversion to Golden. Arizona State, needing a touchdown and conversion to extend the game, fell short when Texas’ defense held firm.

Ewers finished with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Skattebo was the heart of Arizona State’s offense, contributing both on the ground and through the air. Despite the loss, Arizona State’s improbable season, which included a Big 12 championship, will be remembered as one of the greatest turnarounds in college football.

Texas will await the winner of Oregon and Ohio State for its semifinal opponent.

