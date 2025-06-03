Arkansas WR Monte Harrison will be one of the best stories in College Football

As the College Football season steadily approaches, you can start to look through projected depth chart to see where certain transfers or incoming freshmen landed and evaluate their chances of receiving significant playing time. Every year in College Football there are fascinating stories behind players whether they're the relative of a famous athlete or a former 0-Star recruit like Cam Ward was.

This season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have the potential to produce a fascinating story with one of their wide receivers. Heading into the Summer, the Razorbacks are currently projected to start a wide receiver that will be 30 years old when the season begins. That receiver may already be a familiar name to many despite not playing a ton of football.

Projected to fill one of Arkansas' 3 starting wide receiver positions is WR Monte Harrison who will turn 30 in August. Harrison isn't your typical Sophomore and it's not just because of his age but, rather his background. The Razorbacks Wide Receiver rose to fame on the diamond as a former 2nd round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

During his time in the Minor Leagues, Harrison was constantly ranked as a Top 100 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system. Harrison is most known for being one of the key prospects used by the Brewers to acquire MVP Christian Yelich.

After some time in the MLB didn't pan out like Harrison would've hoped, the former top prospect joined the Arkansas Razorbacks as a walk on. As a Freshman, Harrison appeared in 11 games mostly on Special Teams but, he did haul in 2 passes for 29 yards. While Harrison is most known for his baseball ability, he was a 4-star recruit at WR coming out of High School.

This season the Razorbacks are expected to start Harrison at wide receiver which would make for one of the most interesting storylines this season. We've seen plenty of former baseball stars make the jump back to College Football but, to watch Harrison at his age playing a position that requires the fast twitch it does will be incredible to watch how he fares this season.

More Arkansas News: