Army and Navy each start 5-0: Could we get back-to-back Army-Navy games in 2024?
For the first time since 1945, the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen have both started the college football season 5-0.
With these service academies off to hot starts and the road that lies ahead for each, we may see back-to-back games between the two and an Army-Navy game that somehow means even more than it already does:
As mentioned, both programs are currently undefeated and have a favorable schedule ahead where each team should be favored in every remaining game except for when they meet Notre Dame.
With this being the first year that Army is in the American Athletic Conference (AAC), alongside Navy, and Notre Dame not being a conference opponent, it is very likely that the two meet in a conference championship matchup.
Currently, the only other AAC team who is undefeated in conference play is Tulane at 2-0, but their overall record sits at 4-2 with losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma. The Green Wave will play at Navy in Week 12 and does not have a scheduled game with Army.
The AAC Championship is scheduled to be played on December 6, one week before the annual Army-Navy game, which is the only game of Week 16.
To make things even more interesting, imagine if both Army and Navy defeated Notre Dame on top of taking care of business in every other game. This would mean they would both enter the conference championship game undefeated, and the College Football Playoff Group of 5 bid would likely be on the line.
The final College Football Playoff rankings, which will set the bracket, will be released on December 8th which is the Sunday of conference championship weekend and one week before the scheduled Army/Navy game.
This means the Week 16 matchup at Northwest Stadium will have no implications in terms of the playoff, but it could set up some all-time revenge for one team.
Now I know this is all looking way ahead and it is impossible to predict what will happen in the world of college football, but it is great to see these two service academies off to great starts and just think about how incredible a two-part series of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports would be.