Jeff Monken contract details: How much does Army football coach get paid per year?
By Sam Fariss
The Army Black Knights have started the 2024 college football season perfectly. So far, Army has taken down its first five opponents in flawless fashion and HC Jeff Monken is making quite the name for himself in the head coaching world.
Monken has been with the Black Knights since 2014 and has led Army to 75 total wins and five bowl game appearances.
Somewhat surprisingly, Monken only makes $2 million a year – a far cry from the top-paid head coaches, like Georgia's Kirby Smart who makes roughly $13 million annually. So, what are the details of Army's head coach's contract?
Jeff Monken contract details
In 2023, Monken and the Black Knights agreed on a multi-year extension to his contract, ensuring his job through 2027. The contract extension guarantees Monken $2 million per year.
Army has not shared the specificities of a head coach's contract since the end of the 2016 college football season.
In 2016, Army reported that Monken made $932,521 in salary payout and earned a $50,000 bonus after leading the Black Knights to an 8-5 overall record and a win in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Following the 2016 season, Monken signed an extension with the Black Knights that went through 2020.
Jeff Monken record with Army
Over the past decade, Monken has won 75 games with the Black Knights and lost just 55. Since Army joined the American Athletic Conference (2024), the team has gone 5-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play –– as of Oct. 7, 2024.
Monken and the Black Knights have made their way to five bowl games since he took over the program.
Army and Jeff Monken bowl game history
- 2016 – Heart of Dallas Bowl – 38-31 W over North Texas
- 2017 – Armed Forces Bowl – 42-35 W over San Diego State
- 2018 – Armed Forces Bowl – 70-14 W over Houston
- 2020 – Liberty Bowl – 21-24 L to West Virginia
- 2021 – Armed Forces Bowl – 24-22 W over Missouri