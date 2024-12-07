Army QB Bryson Daily etches his name in the history books
What a night that won't soon be forgotten by Army QB Bryson Daily.
During the Black Knights' showdown against Tulane for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) title, Daily etched his name into the history books. With his first touchdown of the game, he broke the AAC record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, previously held by Navy’s Will Worth since 2016.
Daily has been a powerhouse all year, leading the league with 1,354 rushing yards and setting an Army record with nine consecutive 100-yard rushing games, all of which happened before the postseason began. Deservedly so, he was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year. The Black Knights quarterback wasn’t just breaking records—he was solidifying his team’s dominance in their first conference championship game appearance.
For Army fans, this season has been nothing short of magical. The Black Knights went undefeated in conference play, shaking up a league historically dominated by teams like Tulane.
During the regular season, Army finished with an impressive 10-1 record. The Black Knights' only loss came to Notre Dame — a team that will host a game in the first-round of the College Football Playoff — and they've beaten several quality AAC teams along the way.
The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is next on the horizon for Army, but for now, Bryson Daily for sure will want to celebrate his record-setting season before the big game next weekend. This season will undoubtedly be remembered as one for the ages at West Point.
While Army doesn't have a shot at making the College Football Playoff, this is still a season that won't soon be forgotten. A win against Navy next weekend could be a historically great year for the program, and a lot of credit should be given to both Daily and head coach Jeff Monken for making it happen.