Auburn’s Wide Receivers could be the most explosive unit in the SEC

Heading into the 2025 season, it's a do or die season for Hugh Freeze at Auburn as the results to this point in his tenure have been less than desirable. The 2024 season was underwhelming for the Tigers as instead of taking a step forward, the team regressed due to struggles at the quarterback position. After rolling the dice with Payton Thorne in 2024, Hugh Freeze went out and made sure that his quarterback room is up to par this season.

The Tigers signed one of the Nation's top ranked quarterbacks in Deuce Knight giving the program a clear plan for the future. While Knight gets adjusted to the College game, Auburn brought in veterans Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels. Jackson Arnold is set to start for the Tigers and to this point he's been underwhelming as a former 5-star recruit.

The good news for the Auburn football team is that despite, Jackson Arnold's past struggles, everything should point toward him having his best season to date. Arnold's offensive line at Auburn is far more equipped to protect him, which he didn't have at Oklahoma. The improved offensive line will give him a chance to put together a special season thanks to the weapons he'll have on the outside.

While everyone talks about the impressive Freshman seasons Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams had, Cam Coleman had just as impressive of a debut. Despite struggles at the quarterback position, Cam Coleman caught 37 passes for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns averaging 16.2 yards per catch. The area to be excited about Cam Coleman is with how he ended the season as he caught 22 passes for 306 yards and 6 touchdowns in his final three games.

Cam Coleman got free for the 63-YARD TD



The longest play of his freshman career

As Auburn loses it's leading Wide Receiver in KeAndre Lambert-Smith, it brings arguably an even more dynamic weapon in Eric Singleton Jr. Among all the elite players to enter the transfer portal this year, Singleton was the highest ranked Non-Quarterback as the Nation's 4th ranked transfer. Singleton is the player that can take the top off of a defense but, he can also beat defenses at all three levels and on designed handoffs making him an elite weapon.

ERIC SINGLETON JR. GOT THEM HANDS



📺 ESPN2 x @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/SRKoWxZ3D8 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 21, 2024

Along with Cam Coleman, Auburn fans were given a ton to be excited about with Malcolm Simmons, who's also coming off of his Freshman season. After catching 40 passes for 451 yards and 3 touchdowns last season, Simmons is set for a key role in the offense. Simmons is the perfect complement to Coleman and Singleton as he can work the middle to underneath area of the field while he does have the ability to work deep.

Malcolm Simmons Continues To Impress



pic.twitter.com/PhqmaFjCiU — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 28, 2024

Auburn's X-Factors at Wide Receiver

As if Auburn's 3 projected leading wide receivers weren't enough firepower for one offense, the Tigers still have a loaded group behind them. Horatio Fields comes to Auburn from Wake Forest with a great ability to win on 50-50 balls. Perry Thompson is a former 5-star recruit with size on the outside and all the athletic ability to potentially lead the team in receiving. Hugh Freeze also brings in a trio of wide receivers in his Freshman class that can make an impact early on.

