Auburn will soon be begging this ACC coach to replace Hugh Freeze
Hugh Freeze has only been in Auburn not even two full seasons, and there is a growing contingent of fans who have said they've seen enough.
That being said, Auburn football is in a unique position as head coach Hugh Freeze appears to have more job security than most in the competitive SEC. Despite the possibility of finishing the 2024 season with a disappointing 4-8 record, reports suggest that Freeze will not only survive this season but also the 2025 and 2026 seasons, regardless of how his team performs.
This extended grace period stems from the belief that Freeze inherited a challenging situation and is actively working to turn the program around, especially with his recruiting efforts. Auburn's administration is reportedly "all in" on Freeze, confident that he will eventually bring the Tigers back to prominence.
As we pointed out earlier this week, Freeze's buyout is not astronomical — sitting around $20 million — but the Tigers would be hardpressed to find another coach who'd come take over the program after seeing a head coach fired after two seasons.
Of course, that doesn't mean things will magically turn around in 2025 and 2026 for the Tigers. They're still having to compete against programs like Alabama and Georgia for recruits and Freeze is will still be listed as one of the coaches with the hottest seats heading into 2025 if he can't get the ship going in the right direction.
Ultimately, if that doesn't happen, we think we know who might be the top candidate by then, and it's a name that might surprise you.
Will Auburn be begging this ACC coach to replace Hugh Freeze?
Rhett Lashlee’s time at Auburn began with promise when he was hired as offensive coordinator under head coach Gus Malzahn in 2013. Known for his fast-paced, up-tempo offense, Lashlee helped guide the Tigers to a national championship appearance in his first year.
Throughout his tenure, Auburn's offense saw varying degrees of success, with standout performances in 2013 and 2014. However, as the seasons progressed, the offense struggled with consistency, especially in the passing game, leading to criticism.
By 2016, seeking more autonomy and growth in his career, Lashlee made the decision to leave Auburn for the same role at UConn, where he would have complete control over the offense. This move ultimately set him on a path toward becoming a head coach, leading to his current success at SMU.
At the time when Lashlee exited the program, many Auburn fans breathed a sigh of relief. But, we will contend: What if it wasn't Lashlee at all? What if the problem the entire time was soon-to-be-fired head coach Gus Malzahn who didn't fully give Lashlee the reins to the offense?
Lashlee has continued to develop as a coach, but he's had success every stop of the way. Now, he has SMU set up nicely with a 6-1 record and a perfect 3-0 record in conference in its first year in the ACC. It's not fluke, by the way, that the Mustangs are having success.
Lashlee has built that program in just a couple of years and there's reason to believe that they can remain a top-25 team moving forward. He was given an extension after last year's success, but it would be hard to hang up the phone if Auburn came calling.
Lashlee is quickly becoming one of the most notable up-and-comers in college football today, and that's not going to stop. There will be head coaching jobs available this offseason that may intrigue him, but it might be Auburn who ultimately wins the sweepstakes. It may not happen this offseason, but don't be surprised if the next successor to the head coaching job once the Hugh Freeze experiment comes to an end is the guy who helped the Tigers win a national championship in the first place.