Back-to-Back 5-Star wins in Alabama: Dan Lanning nabs 5-star edge rusher for Oregon

For fans of College Football Recruiting, there's nothing that compares to a massive battle for an elite recruit. The recruitment of Anthony "Tank" Jones became a massive battle down the stretch culminating in his commitment announcement on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN Thursday Afternoon. As Jones neared a commitment, Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M all battled to land the 5-star pass rusher.

Depending on who you asked during the lead up to Jones' announcement, each school had a great chance to win out in the end whether it was Hometown Alabama, Texas A&M who had been recruiting him for years, or Oregon who came on late.

Oregon stuns Alabama landing 5-star edge rusher Anthony Jones

On the Pat McAfee Show, Anthony Jones made his decision, picking Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks over Alabama and Texas A&M.

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Anthony Jones is the 22nd ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked edge rusher in the class, and the top player out of Alabama. This marks back to back massive recruiting wins for Oregon in the State of Alabama after signing the State's best player last year in Na'eem Offord.

Anthony Jones becomes the Oregon Ducks 4th 5-star to commit in this class putting the Ducks in a tie with Alabama for the most 5-stars in this class. After losing 5-star edge rusher Richard Wesley to Texas, Oregon pulling off a win in this battle is impressive and will be key for the Ducks in this race for the Nation's top class.

The Ducks are getting a potential instant impact pass rusher in Anthony Jones as he's talented enough to play as a true freshman. As a Junior, Anthony Jones racked up 84 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, and 16 sacks dominating anyone he lined up across from.

