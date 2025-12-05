BCS computer rankings reveal a very different CFP Top 15 — Notre Dame safe, Oklahoma out

2025 CFP National Championship - Ohio State v Notre Dame | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

How the BCS Computers View Notre Dame’s CFP Chances

There are several interesting takeaways here, but perhaps the most notable is that Notre Dame sits at No. 10 — exactly where the CFP committee placed the Irish. Their slide to tenth this past Tuesday stirred plenty of debate, yet according to the computers, the Golden Domers are appropriately seeded.

What’s even more telling: the Fighting Irish shouldn’t even be sweating Miami (FL). The Hurricanes rank a distant 13th in the computer average, and in Wolfe’s ratings Miami fell as low as No. 18.

Simply put, there should be no argument. The 2025 national runners-up should be locked in as the final at-large team in the playoff field.